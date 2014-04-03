(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has assigned IRPC Public Company Limited's (IRPC,
A-/Negative/F2(tha)) senior unsecured debentures a 'A-(tha)' National Long-Term Rating.
The debentures, which will total up to THB15bn, will be issued in three tranches
due in 2017, 2019 and 2021. The integrated oil refining and petrochemical
company will use the proceeds to refinance debt and/or as working capital. The
notes are rated at the same level as IRPC's National Long-Term Rating as they
constitute direct, unsecured, unconditional and unsubordinated obligations of
the company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leverage to Remain High: High capex will hinder IRPC's efforts to reduce its
currently high financial leverage in the next two years. Fitch projects IRPC's
funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to remain above 5.0x in
2014, which is high for its current ratings. Favourable credit terms from its
38.5%-owner PTT Public Company Limited (PTT, AAA(tha)/Stable) have enabled it to
manage its increased debt levels and liquidity during this period of high
investment. The Negative Outlook reflects IRPC's weaker-than-expected operating
cash flow in 2013 and elevated capex through 2015, resulting in weak forecast
credit metrics. However, Fitch is of the view that IRPC may be able to improve
its credit metrics to levels appropriate for its ratings by 2015-16.
Further Extension of Credit Terms: IRPC expects to secure from PTT more
favourable credit terms for crude oil purchases in 2014, in addition to an
extension of credit terms in 2013. This will support IRPC's liquidity and reduce
the need for incremental debt during the heavy investment period in 2013-2014.
Fitch expects credit terms to be normalised once a majority of the planned capex
is disbursed, and higher cash generation from the improved operations would
allow the company to improve its financial leverage.
Fully Integrated Producer: IRPC has a competitive advantage as a fully
integrated oil refining and petrochemicals producer, and its expertise and long
track record in downstream petrochemicals in Thailand. Vertical integration
provides cost advantages, a broad product range and reduced earnings volatility
relative to non-integrated operators. An increase in high value-added products
with the proposed capex should improve its margins and reduce margin volatility.
Linkage to PTT: IRPC's Long-Term National Rating incorporates a one-notch uplift
from its standalone credit profile, reflecting its enhanced links with PTT. PTT
is the single largest shareholder of IRPC (38.5%). IRPC falls within PTT's
central treasury management framework, key management personnel are rotated
among PTT and its related companies including IRPC, and PTT extends IRPC
flexible credit terms.
Highly Cyclical Business: IRPC's credit profile is tempered by its high
vulnerability to oil prices, volatile refining margins and petrochemical prices,
which can significantly affect its earnings and cash flow generation. IRPC is
also exposed to supply risk associated with crude oil, as Thailand is highly
dependent on imported oil.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
revision of the Outlook to Stable at the current rating level include:
- Stronger-than-expected cash flow generation, which could help IRPC improve its
credit profile faster than currently expected
- Evidence of stronger ties with PTT
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- Weaker-than-expected operating cash flow, resulting in slower-than-expected
deleveraging
- Reduction of the credit terms on crude purchase, resulting in
higher-than-expected leverage
- Projected FFO adjusted net leverage sustained at above 4.25x and FFO fixed
charge coverage weaker than 3.0x (2013: 3.3x) by end-2015
- Weakening of linkages with PTT