(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited has assigned
Thailand-based GMM Grammy Public Company Limited (GMM) a
National Long-Term
rating of 'BBB+(tha)' with a Stable Outlook and National
Short-Term rating of
'F2(tha)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Media and Entertainment Company: GMM is a fully
integrated entertainment
and media company in Thailand. The company is a dominant player
in the local
music industry with over 80% market share by sales of
recordings. It is one of
the key movie producers and content providers for free TV with
over 30
programmes produced in 2013. Fitch expects GMM's traditional
businesses -
including music, movie and event management - to continue to
generate stable
cash flow, which should partly support the investment
requirements of its new
businesses - digital free TV and pay TV.
Expanding Broadcasting Business: The broadcasting business is
likely to be a key
growth driver for GMM in the medium term. The company plans to
launch digital
free TV channels in mid-2014, after it won the bid for two
digital free TV
licences in December 2013 and received the licences in April
2014. During the
initial launch phase, it aims to move most of its content from
satellite TV
channels to the new platform. The likely higher advertising
rates for digital
free TV due to wider viewer coverage than that of satellite TV
should boost the
group's revenue in the medium term. However, the size and
presence of a number
of new operators in the digital TV market may lead to higher
price competition
than expected.
Challenges in Pay TV: Fitch believes that GMM will face
challenges in its new
pay TV business. The company has to increase subscribers to
cover heavy upfront
costs for content acquisition. Fitch expects GMM's pay TV
business will continue
to report losses for at least the next two years, until it
achieves the
breakeven subscriber level of around 400,000 (end-2013: around
100,000
subscribers).
Margin Pressure: Low earnings from its new businesses will put
pressure on GMM's
profit margin in 2014. Nonetheless, the profit margin is likely
to improve after
2015 as revenues from digital TV and pay TV start to increase.
With the
operating costs of these businesses largely fixed, a large
proportion of any
increase in revenue translates into profit.
Large Investment: Fitch expects the high fees for the digital TV
licences and
content acquisition costs for the pay TV business to result in
negative free
cash flow and limited financial flexibility for GMM for at least
two years.
However, the likely increase in earnings from the new businesses
after 2015 is
likely to improve GMM's financial leverage, despite higher debt.
Funds flow from
operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage is likely to remain
around 3.5x in 2015
and 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- The company demonstrates strong cash flow generation from its
digital TV and
pay TV businesses, leading to positive free cash flow while
FFO-adjusted net
leverage is below 3.5x, both on a sustained basis.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Earnings and cash flow deterioration leading to FFO-adjusted
net leverage of
over 4.5x on a sustained basis.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
