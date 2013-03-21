(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB'
rating to The
Hanover Insurance Group's (NYSE: THG) issuances of $175 million
in subordinated
debentures maturing March 30, 2053.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
THG will use the notes for general corporate and working capital
purposes, which
may include repurchases of its common stock. THG's pro forma
financial leverage
ratio (FLR) is 29.7%. This compares to a FLR of 26.8%, excluding
FAS 115, at
Dec. 31, 2012. The pro forma figure includes THG's repayment of
$46 million in
FHLBB borrowings in January 2013.
THG's interest coverage has been subpar over the last two years
due to lower
profitability with above average catastrophe related losses.
GAAP operating EBIT
coverage was 2.3x in 2011 and 2.2X in 2012. Holding company cash
and investments
was $164 million at Dec. 31, 2012. Statutory interest coverage
is projected at
approximately 2.5x in 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key ratings triggers that could lead to a downgrade include: a
material and
sustained deterioration in the Prism score and/or material
increases in GAAP
operating leverage from current levels; GAAP operating EBIT
coverage below 5x
and maintenance of parent company cash and investments less than
2x annual
interest expense; a further material deterioration in
underwriting or operating
performance relative to peers; and a material deterioration in
THG's reserve
adequacy.
Key ratings triggers that could lead to an upgrade include
underwriting results
and consolidated profitability comparable to higher rated peer
companies and
industry averages; improvement in the Prism score to 'strong';
and maintenance
of the run-rate holding company financial leverage ratio below
25%.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
The Hanover Insurance Group
--$175 million subordinated debentures due March 30, 2053 'BB'.
THG's ratings were affirmed with a Stable Outlook on March 18,
2013 as follows:
The Hanover Insurance Group
--IDR at 'BBB';
--7.5% senior notes due 2020 'BBB-';
--6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2021 at 'BBB-';
--7.625% senior unsecured notes due 2025 at 'BBB-';
--8.207% junior subordinated debentures due 2027 at 'BB'.
The Hanover Insurance Company
Citizens Insurance Company of America
--IFS at 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
+1-312-368-3191
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Committee Chairperson
Mark E. Rouck, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to
investors.The
issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide
additional
information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Jan. 11, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
