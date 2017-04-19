(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Times Property
Holdings Limited's (Times Property; B+/Positive) proposed US
dollar senior notes
a 'B+(EXP)' expected rating and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
The notes are rated at the same level as Times Property's senior
unsecured
rating because they constitute direct and senior unsecured
obligations of the
company. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation
conforming to information already received.
Fitch revised the Outlook on Times Property to Positive from
Stable on 11
January 2017, and we may take further positive rating action if
the company can
maintain leverage below 45% and keep its landbank sufficient for
three years of
development. The China homebuilder's ratings are supported by
its execution
track record but constrained by the need to consistently
replenish its land bank
with quality sites, which results in a fluctuation in leverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Larger Scale, Strong Sales: Times Property's contracted sales
rose 50% in 2016
to CNY29.3 billion, beating its annual target of CNY21.5 billion
by more than
35%. The average selling price (ASP) for contracted sales
climbed to
CNY11,860/square metre (sq m) from CNY9,010/sq m in 2015, due
mainly to better
market performance in Foshan and Zhuhai. Times Property managed
to maintain high
sales efficiency, with contracted sales/total debt at 1.4x (1.2x
at end-2015).
Times Property is targeting sales of CNY32.5 billion in 2017,
representing 11%
growth over 2016. The company will be able to retrieve around
CNY28 billion from
the sales proceeds, assuming a historical cash-collection rate
of 86%.
January-March 2017 sales have increased by 21% to CNY6.7
billion, with an ASP of
CNY14,800/sq m. Fitch believes that Times Property's strong cash
collection from
larger sales will continue to support expansion in the next
three years.
Better Land Bank Quality: Times Property reported 13.1 million
sq m of land as
of end-2016, with 17% located in Guangzhou, 35% in Guangdong's
Tier 2 cities
(Foshan, Zhuhai and Zhongshan), and the rest in less-developed
noncore cities -
Qingyuan, Dongguan, Changsha and Huizhou. Fitch estimates that
the company had
increased its land bank in its core markets (Guangzhou, Foshan
and Zhuhai) to
3.8 years of development activity by end-2016 from 2.9 years at
end-2015.
High-Cost Acquisitions: Times Property started to acquire
higher-priced land
parcels in its core markets from 2015 to expand the share of
products that
appeal to upgraders and to solidify its foothold in Guangzhou
and core Tier 2
cities such as Foshan and Zhuhai. It bought several land parcels
in Foshan and
Zhuhai at above CNY12,000/sq m, resulting in an weighted-average
land-acquisition cost of more than CNY8,500/sq m in 2016,
compared with around
CNY6,000/sq m in 2015 and less than CN3,000/sq m before 2014.
However, Fitch
expects Times Property to add two to three projects from urban
redevelopment
sites annually, to complement high-cost land acquisitions from
public auctions.
Stable Leverage: Times Property's leverage, measured by net
debt/adjusted
inventory, was maintained at 33% at end-2016 compared with 35%
at end-2015.
Fitch expects leverage to fluctuate while Times Property
expands, particularly
as the government has implemented a series of policies since
October 2016 to
curb excessive increases in housing prices. The company's
sustainable sales at
current levels would be key to managing the fluctuation in
leverage. Fitch will
consider taking positive rating action if Times Property is able
to maintain its
leverage below 45%.
Concentration in Guangdong Province: Times Property is a
regional property
developer focused on Guangdong Province in Southern China.
Guangzhou, Foshan and
Zhuhai together accounted for more than 85% of the total
contracted sales in the
past three years. We believe that Times Property will focus on
expanding within
Guangdong Province, and is unlikely to expand into other
provinces in the near
term.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Times Property expanded by about 50% in 2016 to reach a
contracted sales scale
similar to 'BB' category peers - such as Yuzhou Properties
Company Limited's
(BB-/Stable)'s CNY23 billion and China Aoyuan Property Group
Limited's
(BB-/Stable) CNY26 billion. Times Property had previously been
constrained by
relatively high leverage (around 40%) compared with its small
scale, due to
constant pressure to increase its land bank in its core markets
in Guangdong
province. The company has managed to maintain its leverage
stable while
significantly boosting scale and saleable resources during the
past two years to
support future growth. Fitch revised the Outlook to Positive
from Stable in
January 2017, and will take further positive action if Times
Property is able to
meet positive rating sensitivities on a sustainable basis in the
next 12 months.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Contracted sales sustain above CNY30 billion in the next three
years
- Gross profit margin (including capitalised interests) maintain
at 20%-25% over
2017-2019
- Attributable land premium around 45% of total contracted sales
in the next
three years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 45%
- Contracted sales/total debt sustained above 1.5x
- EBITDA margin sustained above 20%. (2016: 19.4%)
- Land bank sufficient for three years of development
Negative: Future developments that may lead to the Outlook
reverting to Stable:
- Failing to maintain the positive guidelines
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient Liquidity: Times Property had cash and cash
equivalent of CNY11.9
billion (including restricted cash) as of end-2016, compared
with its CNY2
billion short-term debt. The company also took advantage of the
offshore
debt-financing window in the beginning of 2017 by issuing a
USD375 million 6.25%
bond due 2020 to refinance the USD305 million 12.625% bond due
2019 (already
redeemed in February 2017) and the CNY1.5 billion 10.375% bond
due 2017. The
average funding cost had dropped to 8.3% by end-2016 from 9.6%
at end-2015, and
Fitch expects this to drop further to below 8% in 2017
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3015
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 11 January, 2017
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
