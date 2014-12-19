(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns 'AAA'
ratings to the
following senior unsecured notes issued (Notes) by Tortoise
Energy
Infrastructure Corp (NYSE MKT: TYG):
--$10 million of series II Notes, 3.22% fixed rate, due Dec. 18,
2022;
--$20 million of series JJ Notes, 3.34% fixed rate, due Dec. 18,
2023;
--$10 million of series KK Notes, 3.53% fixed rate, due Dec. 18,
2025.
Fitch also affirms the ratings on existing senior unsecured
notes and MRPS as
listed at the bottom of this press-release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating assignments and affirmations reflect:
--Sufficient asset coverage provided to senior notes and MRPS as
calculated per
the fund's asset coverage tests;
--The structural protections afforded by mandatory collateral
maintenance and
de-leveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage
declines;
--The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the fund's
operations;
--The capabilities of Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC as
investment advisor.
FUND PROFILE
TYG is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment
company with the goal
of obtaining a high level of total return with an emphasis on
current
distributions. The fund invests the majority of its portfolios
in equity
securities of publicly-traded Master Limited Partnerships (MLP)
and their
affiliates in the energy infrastructure sector. These companies
gather,
transport, process, store, distribute or market natural gas,
natural gas
liquids, coal, crude oil, refined petroleum products or other
natural resources,
or explore, develop, manage or produce such commodities.
FUND LEVERAGE
TYG manages a portfolio of approximately $4,600 million in
assets and had pro
forma leverage of $905 million using Nov. 21, 2014 figures. The
total leverage
ratio is approximately 19.7%. Pro-forma leverage consists of
approximately $65
million in bank borrowings, $545 million in Fitch-rated senior
notes (pari-passu
to the bank borrowings), and $295 million in junior Fitch-rated
MRPS.
ASSET COVERAGE
The funds' asset coverage ratio, as calculated in accordance
with the Fitch
total and net overcollateralization tests (Fitch OC tests) per
the 'AAA' rating
guidelines for the senior notes and the 'AA' rating guidelines
for the MRPS,
outlined in Fitch's closed-end fund criteria, were in excess of
100%. These are
the minimum asset coverage guideline required by the funds'
governing documents.
The Fitch OC tests calculate standardized asset coverage by
applying haircuts to
portfolio holdings based on riskiness and diversification of the
assets and
measuring their ability to cover both on and off-balance sheet
liabilities at
the stress level that corresponds to the assigned rating.
The fund's asset coverage ratio for the senior notes, as
calculated in
accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940 (1940 Act) at
current market
values, was in excess of 300%. The funds' pro forma asset
coverage ratio for
total leverage, including the MRPS, as calculated in accordance
with the 1940
Act also at current market values, was in excess of 200%. These
are the minimum
asset coverage ratios required by the funds' governing
documents.
NOTES STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS
Should the asset coverage tests decline below their minimum
threshold amounts
(as tested on the last business day of each week), under the
terms of the senior
notes the funds are required to deliver notice to the note
purchasers within
five business days. The funds' managers are then expected to
cure the breach by
altering the composition of the portfolio toward assets with
lower discount
factors (for Fitch OC Tests breaches), or by reducing leverage
in a sufficient
amount (for both the Fitch OC Tests and the 1940 Act test
breaches) within a
pre-specified time period (a maximum of 47 calendar days for the
Fitch OC Tests
and a longer period for the 1940 Act test).
Failure to cure an asset coverage breach as described above is
an event of
default under the terms of the notes. The funds must then
deliver a notice
within five business days to the senior note purchasers and a
majority vote of
note purchasers may then declare all the notes then outstanding
to be
immediately due and payable.
The fund is also prohibited from paying out a common stock
dividend if it fails
to cure a breach to the notes' 300% 1940 Act asset coverage
test. Fitch views
this as an added incentive to cure and deleverage in a timely
manner, regardless
of acceleration by the notes purchasers.
MRPS STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS
Should the MRPS Asset Coverage Test and Fitch OC Test decline
below their
minimum threshold amounts (as tested weekly) the funds are
required to deliver
notice to the MRPS purchasers within five days of becoming aware
of such fact.
The fund's managers are required to cure the breach by altering
the composition
of the portfolio toward assets with lower discount factors (for
Fitch OC Tests
breaches), or by reducing leverage in a sufficient amount (for
both the Fitch OC
Tests and Asset Coverage Test breaches) within a pre-specified
time period (a
maximum of 47 calendar days).
THE ADVISOR
Tortoise, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tortoise Holdings, LLC,
is the fund's
investment adviser, responsible for the fund's overall
investment strategy and
its implementation. The advisor was formed in October 2002 and,
as of Nov. 30,
2014, it had approximately $17.7 billion in assets under
management. Montage
Asset Management, LLC, a wholly-owned entity of Mariner
Holdings, LLC owns
approximately 61% of Tortoise Holdings, LLC, with the remaining
interest held by
certain senior Tortoise employees.
CONCURRENT RATING AFFIRMATIONS
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG):
--$110,000,000 6.11% Series E senior notes due on April 10, 2015
at 'AAA';
--$30,000,000 5.85% Series G senior notes due on Dec. 21, 2016
at 'AAA';
--$10,000,000 4.35% Series I senior notes due on May 12, 2018 at
'AAA';
--$15,000,000 3.30% Series J senior notes due on Dec. 19, 2019
at 'AAA';
--$10,000,000 3.87% Series K senior notes due on Dec. 19, 2022
at 'AAA';
--$20,000,000 3.99% Series L senior notes due on Dec. 19, 2024
at 'AAA';
--$13,000,000 2.75% Series M senior notes due on Sept. 27, 2017
at 'AAA';
--$10,000,000 3.15% Series N senior notes due on Sept. 27, 2018
at 'AAA';
--$15,000,000 3.78% Series O senior notes due on Sept. 27, 2020
at 'AAA';
--$12,000,000 4.39% Series P senior notes due on Sept. 27, 2023
at 'AAA';
--$10,000,000 Series Q floating rate senior notes due on Sept.
27, 2018 at
'AAA';
--$25,000,000 3.77% Series R senior notes due on Jan. 22, 2022
at 'AAA';
--$10,000,000 3.99% Series S senior notes due on Jan. 22, 2023
at 'AAA';
--$25,000,000 4.16% Series T senior notes due on Jan. 22, 2024
at 'AAA';
--$35,000,000 Series U floating rate senior notes due on April
17, 2019 at
'AAA';
--$39,400,000 6.07% Series V senior notes due on Dec 21, 2014 at
'AAA';
--$12,500,000 3.88% Series W senior notes due on June 15, 2016
at 'AAA';
--$12,500,000 4.55% Series X senior notes due on June 15, 2018
at 'AAA';
--$12,500,000 2.77% Series Y senior notes due on June 14, 2020
at 'AAA';
--$12,500,000 2.98% Series Z senior notes due on June 14, 2021
at 'AAA';
--$10,000,000 3.48% Series AA senior notes due on June 14, 2025
at 'AAA';
--$12,000,000 2.75% Series BB senior notes due on Sept. 27, 2017
at 'AAA';
--$15,000,000 3.48% Series CC senior notes due on Sept. 27, 2019
at 'AAA';
--$13,000,000 4.21% Series DD senior notes due on Sept. 27, 2022
at 'AAA';
--$5,000,000 Series EE floating rate senior notes due on Sept.
27, 2018 at
'AAA';
--$10,000,000 4.16% Series FF senior notes due on Nov. 20, 2023
at 'AAA';
--$20,000,000 Series GG floating rate senior notes due on April
17, 2019 at
'AAA';
--$20,000,000 Series HH floating rate senior notes due on Sept.
9, 2019 at
'AAA';
--$80,000,000 of Series B MRPS, 4.375% fixed rate, due on Dec.
31, 2027 at 'AA';
--$50,000,000 of Series C MRPS, 3.95% fixed rate, due on May 1,
2018 at 'AA';
--$85,000,000 Series D MRPS, 4.01% fixed rate, due on 12/17/2021
at 'AA';
--$80,000,000 Series E MRPS, 4.34% fixed rate, due on 12/17/2024
at 'AA'.
Fitch also notes that the Series V senior notes are due Dec. 21,
2014 and
expects them to be paid in full on the next business day.
RATINGS SENSITIVITY
The rating is based on the terms stipulating mandatory
collateral maintenance
and de-leveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage
declines. In the
case of the rated notes, should the fund fail to cure an asset
coverage breach,
or the note purchasers not declare the notes due and payable
upon an event of
default, this may lengthen exposure to market value risk and
cause the ratings
to be lowered by Fitch.
The ratings may also be sensitive to material changes in the
credit quality or
market risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation
from Fitch
guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to
be lowered by
Fitch.
For additional information about Fitch closed-end fund ratings
guidelines,
please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found
on Fitch's
website.
To receive forthcoming complimentary closed-end fund research
from Fitch, opt-in
at the following link:
here
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Yuriy Layvand, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9191
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, New York, 10004
Secondary Analyst
Benjamin Han
Analyst
+1-212-908-9177
Committee Chairperson
Ralph Aurora
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0528
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
Tortoise Capital Advisors.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock' (Sept. 4,
2014);
--'MLP Closed-End Funds: A Capital Structure Case Study' (Dec.
2, 2013);
--'2014 Outlook: U.S. Closed-End Fund Leverage' (Jan. 14, 2014);
--'Use of Leverage in U.S. Closed-End Funds (Slidedeck
Apr-2014)' (May 1, 2014);
--'Fitch: US Closed-End Funds Pick Up Steam in Private
Placements' (June 2,
2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock
here
MLP Closed-End Funds: A Capital Structure Case Study
here
2015 Outlook: Closed-End Funds
here
Use of Leverage in U.S. Closed-End Funds (Slidedeck Apr-2014)
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.