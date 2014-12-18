(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns ratings to
the series 2014-1
principal at-risk variable rate notes issued by Tradewynd Re
Ltd., a duly formed
special-purpose insurer in Bermuda, as follows:
-- $100,000,000 Class 3-A notes expected to mature Jan. 8, 2018
'BB-sf';
-- $100,000,000 Class 1-B notes expected to mature Jan. 8, 2016
'Bsf' ;
-- $300,000,000 Class 3-B notes expected to mature Jan. 8, 2018
'Bsf'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
TRANSACTION SUMMARY
The series 2014-1 notes provide multi-year (or, in the case of
the class 1-B
notes, single-year), indemnity, per occurrence coverage to
various insurance
subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc.
(AIG) (Fitch
IDR 'A-', Stable Outlook) for named storm and earthquake perils.
Similar to
prior notes issued by Tradewynd Re, coverage is expansive and
covers both
consumer (about 41% of the total net limit) and commercial
lines. The consumer
line is predominantly related to high net worth individuals and
can include
items such as homes with replacement values in excess of $1
million, yachts and
art collections. The commercial line includes property (about
37% of the total
net limit) such as airports and sport stadiums, energy and
engineering risks
(about 7%) such as pipelines and oil rigs and specialty risks
(about 14%) such
as airplanes (both large and small) and cargo and hull damage.
Losses can
include direct damage from the peril but also claims arising
after the event
such as, but not limited to, looting, fire following the event,
sprinkler
leakage or business interruption. The coverage area is the
contiguous 48 United
States (and territories and districts) plus Alaska and Hawaii,
Canada, Mexico
and the Caribbean islands plus Bermuda and the Gulf of Mexico.
The Gulf of
Mexico is for named storms only and excludes the earthquake
peril.
Classes 1-B and 3-B are exposed to principal loss if a covered
event exceeds
$3 billion in covered losses. Class 3-A has a unique attachment
point structure.
At the onset, it is set at $4.5 billion but if the class 3-B
notes experience
any principal loss, the class 3-A attachment point will "drop
down". For
example, if the class 3-B note experienced a loss of two-thirds
principal from
an event, the class 3-A note attachment point drops down to $3.5
billion for the
following covered event. If the Class 3-B note is totally
exhausted, then for
the following event, the class 3-A note assumes the class 3-B
note position with
an attachment point of $3 billion. Absent changes in exposures
or risk appetite
by AIG (subject to certain parameters), the class 3-A notes will
be
re-established at an attachment point of $4.5 billion on any
reset date.
On a historical basis, AIG has not experienced any actual
natural catastrophe
losses that would have triggered a loss event on these three
classes of notes.
As a point of reference, AIG reported estimated ultimate net
losses for
Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy of $2.2 billion and $2.1
billion,
respectively. It is estimated that these notes would not have
been triggered
using historical named storm paths with the current exposure
base. Three
historical earthquakes (New Madrid in 1811, San Francisco in
1906 and Charleston
in 1886) would have caused a complete or partial principal loss
with today's
exposure base.
In the event of a covered loss, gross losses will be adjusted
for explicit loss
adjustment factors of 1.06 for consumer losses and 1.04 for
commercial losses
and currency exchange rates for losses outside the U.S. Ultimate
Net Losses are
the Adjusted Gross Losses less any inuring reinsurance
multiplied by a Growth
Limitation Factor which is the lesser of 1.0 and the ratio of
the Growth
Allowance Factor (1.10) and the Actual Growth Factor.
Class 3-A and 3-B have annual rate resets on January 1 of 2016
and 2017 which
will reflect changes to the covered business exposure and
changes to the risk
appetite by AIG. This could lead to an increase (or decrease) in
risk levels
inherent in the notes. However, investors will be compensated
with an adjustment
to the interest spread.
Each class of notes may be extended up to three additional years
if certain
qualifying events occur. However, the notes are not exposed to
any further
catastrophe events during this extension period. The interest
spread may be
reduced if a covered event occurs. The notes may be redeemed at
any time due to
Early Redemption Events such as regulatory or tax law changes.
The repayment of
the notes to the noteholders occurs subsequent to any qualified
payments to AIG
for covered events. Noteholders have no recourse against AIG.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on the weakest link approach in the
evaluation of the
natural catastrophe risk, the counterparty risk of AIG and the
credit risk of
the collateral assets. The natural catastrophe risk represents
the lowest rating
amongst the three risk segments and currently drives the final
rating of each
note.
The rating analysis in support of the evaluation of the natural
catastrophe risk
is highly model-driven. As with any model of complex physical
systems,
particularly those with low frequencies of occurrence and
potentially high
severity outcomes, the actual losses from catastrophic events
may differ from
the results of simulation analyses. Fitch is neutral to any of
the major
catastrophe modeling firms that is selected by the issuer to
provide the model
analysis, and thus Fitch did not include any explicit margins or
qualitative
haircuts to the probability of loss metric provided by the
modeling firm.
Risk Management Solutions, Inc. (RMS) provided the risk analysis
using their
proprietary software and risk models implemented as RiskLink
version 13.1 and
Miu version 2.9. These models will be escrowed and used by RMS
in determining
any future annual reset. Based on one million simulations, the
one-year
attachment probability for classes 1-B and 3-B was 3.35% while
class 3-A was
1.43%. This corresponds to implied ratings of 'B' and 'BB-',
respectively, using
Fitch's ILS Calibration Matrix with a one-year time-to-risk
maturity assumption.
Various sensitivity tests performed by RMS produced modest
increases in the
attachment probabilities but not enough to change the rating
category. Results
from other third-party modeling firms or from AIG, which could
indicate
different levels of attachment probability, were not provided.
Noteholders are
exposed to this basis risk or the difference between actual net
losses incurred
by AIG and the RMS modeled net losses.
RMS is the calculation agent for each reset date. They will use
updated
exposures from AIG along with the initial attachment and
exhaustion levels and
the escrow model to calculate updated sensitivity case
attachment probabilities
and expected losses. As long as those probabilities do not
exceed the Maximum
Sensitivity Case Attachment Probability of 3.06% for class 3-A
and 6.18% for
class 3-B and the Maximum Sensitivity Case Expected Loss of
2.35% for class 3-A
and 3.51% for class 3-B, then the attachment levels will not
change. However,
investors will be compensated with a corresponding increase to
the interest
spread for any increase in the expected loss. The adjustment to
the Initial Risk
Interest Spread will be an increase by a factor of 1.80 for
class 3-A and 1.60
for class 3-B for every basis point increase in the expected
loss. For example,
if the class 3-B reaches its Maximum Sensitivity Case Expected
Loss (3.51%), the
Adjusted Risk Interest Spread will increase 1.76%.
The suite of models in RiskLink version 13.1 include "RMS North
Atlantic
Hurricane Models" (last updated in 2013), "RMS Hawaii Hurricane
Model" (2007),
"RMS North America Earthquake Models (2009) and RMS Caribbean
Earthquake Models"
(1999). The North Atlantic Hurricane Models include storm surge
which are
losses occurring with increase tidal waves washing onto
surrounding low-lying
areas. All models included loss amplification due to economic
demand surge,
claims inflation and "super-cat". Tradewynd Re specific costs of
the consumer
and commercial insurance adjustment factors and a currency
conversion table were
modeled. Secondary perils of fire following earthquakes and
sprinkler leakage
were included.
Since the covered business and covered losses are expansive,
there are certain
unmodeled risks in the transaction. Areas of additional
uncertainty include: 1)
hurricane losses cover the entire U.S. whereas RMS models the 21
primarily
coastal states in the U.S. and eastern areas of Canada and
Mexico, 2) potential
hurricanes forming in the Pacific Basin, 3) losses due to
tsunamis caused by
earthquakes, and 4) losses that occur when wind speeds do not
exceed 50 mph.
Ancillary losses such as inland flooding due to
hurricane-related rainfall or
due to dam or levee ruptures caused by earthquakes are not
modeled. The analysis
did not include the potential for a 10% growth in the underlying
exposures. The
model simulates only hurricane activity making landfall, thus it
understates
claim losses to named storms not recognized as hurricanes or
hurricanes that
become degraded.
Tradewynd Re is reliant on the counterparty credit risk of AIG
to make periodic
payments for the Risk Interest Spread. In the event that any
payment is not
made, principal will be returned to noteholders. In addition,
the notes
ultimately "follow the fortunes" of AIG over the next three
years in regard to
underwriting of new business, the availability of insuring
reinsurance and claim
loss management and reserve practices. The data quality and
detail provided to
RMS appears robust. An independent claim review is provided by
KPMG (Bermuda)
and the loss reserve specialist for Tradewynd Re is Ernst &
Young (Bermuda).
In addition to state regulation, AIG is also subject to federal
oversight since
it was designated a systemically important financial institution
(SIFI) by the
U.S. Treasury pursuant to Dodd-Frank and also as a global
systemically important
insurer (GSII). This increased regulation may restrict certain
business
activities and could potentially trigger an Early Redemption
Event.
Proceeds from this issuance will be held in a collateral account
and used to
purchase high-credit-quality money market funds meeting defined
eligibility
criteria, otherwise funds will be held in cash. Investment
yields generated from
these permitted investments are passed directly to noteholders
as the other
component of the variable rate. A downgrade of a permitted
investment will not
necessarily lead to a replacement of that investment. Further,
noteholders are
exposed to possible market value risk if the net asset value of
a money market
fund falls below $1.00 or is redeemed in adverse market
conditions. Finally,
certain actions may be required if the collateral account is
invested in money
market funds and FATCA is deemed to apply in late 2016.
A legal opinion regarding Tradewynd Re's consolidation with its
owner, a Bermuda
purpose trust, is not available. This opinion typically provides
assurances that
the issuer will not be consolidated with its owner in the event
of its owner's
insolvency and is common in most structured finance
transactions. Fitch gained
comfort with a lack of such an opinion given that the owner is a
non-operating
company and Fitch's understanding of the lack of a concept of
substantive
consolidation under Bermuda law.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
This rating is sensitive to the occurrence of a qualifying
natural catastrophe
event(s), AIG's election to reset the note's attachment levels,
changes in the
data quality, the counterparty rating of AIG and the rating or
performance on
the assets held in the collateral account.
If a qualifying covered event occurs that results in a loss of
principal, Fitch
will downgrade the note to reflect an effective default and
issue a Recovery
Rating.
As mentioned above, if the Updated Sensitivity Case Attachment
Probability
reaches the Maximum Sensitivity Case Attachment Probability of
3.06% for class
3-A and 6.18% for class 3-B (which are considerably higher than
the Sensitivity
Case Initial One-Year Attachment Probability of 1.56% and
3.68%), the implied
rating on class 3-A would fall to 'B' and class 3-B would fall
to 'B-'.
The escrow model may not reflect future methodology enhancements
by RMS which
may have an adverse or beneficial effect on the implied rating
of the notes were
such future methodology considered.
Contact:
Jeff Mohrenweiser, FSA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3182
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 10004
Secondary Analyst
Phillip Chan
Director
+1-212-908-0745
Committee Chairperson
Kevin Corrigan
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9156
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
