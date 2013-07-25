(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A'
rating to The
Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), $500 million 30-year
senior unsecured
debt issuance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
TRV issued $500 million of senior unsecured debt to partially
fund its
acquisition of The Dominion of Canada General Insurance Co. (The
Dominion).
TRV's ratings continue to benefit from its strong competitive
position as a
top-five U.S. property/casualty insurer with a history of solid
earnings across
several business segments and prudently structured balance
sheet. Fitch
continues to monitor TRV's investment concentration in municipal
bonds.
At the close of the second quarter 2013, Travelers had $2
billion in liquid
assets at the holding company and the debt-to-total capital
ratio was 20.0%.
Pro forma debt-to-total capital as of June 30, 2013 would
increase to 21.4%.
Earnings-based interest coverage for the first half of 2013 was
13.5x, and pro
forma interest coverage with the debt issuance is approximately
12x. Both pro
forma financial leverage and interest coverage remain consistent
with Fitch's
guidelines for the current rating category. The next significant
debt maturity
is $400 million of senior debt in December 2015.
Travelers' return on equity was 14.6% for the first half of
2013, up
significantly from 10.5% in the comparable period of 2012.
Improved
underwriting margins and lower catastrophe losses were
responsible for the
period-to-period change.
Underwriting margins and lower catastrophe losses led to a
consolidated GAAP
combined ratio of 91.4% through June 30, 2013, relative to 96.3%
for the same
period in 2012. Favorable reserve development helped the first
half of 2013
combined ratio by 3.8 percentage points, while catastrophe
losses added 3.9
percentage points to the combined ratio.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Capitalization at the underwriting subsidiaries that is
inconsistent with
standards for the current rating category such as consolidated
statutory net
leverage greater than 4.5x or a long-term increase in
debt-to-total capital
ratio to greater than 25%;
--A GAAP fixed-charge coverage ratio less than 8x on a run rate
basis;
--A sustained period of net losses or catastrophe losses out of
proportion with
the company's market share.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--A substantially overcapitalized position relative to TRV's
current rating
level. However, given publicly traded companies' sensitivity
around managing
capital, this level of overcapitalization is unlikely;
-Sustained underwriting performance across business lines that
is clearly better
than the industry and similarly-rated peers.
The following rating has been assigned by Fitch:
The Travelers Companies, Inc.
--$500 million senior notes due July, 2043 at 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Gerry Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Committee Chairperson
Jeff A. Mohrenweiser
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3182
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology', Jan. 13, 2013.
