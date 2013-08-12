(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today assigned ratings
of 'BBB-' to
the new senior debt offerings of Trinity Acquisition plc
(Trinity), an indirect
wholly-owned subsidiary of Willis Group Holdings PLC (Willis).
The ratings for
the new issues, which will be fully and unconditionally
guaranteed by all of
Trinity's direct and indirect parent entities, are equivalent to
the ratings on
Willis' existing debt.
Trinity intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, which
includes $250
million of 4.625% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 15, 2023 and
$275 million of
6.125% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 15, 2043, to help fund
the previously
announced tender offers of Willis North America Inc. (WNA).
The tender offers were to repurchase (1) any and all of WNA's
5.625% senior
notes due 2015 and (2) up to a maximum amount of WNA's 6.200%
senior notes due
2017 and 7.000% senior notes due 2019, with a maximum aggregate
purchase price
of $525 million (plus payment of tender premium and accrued
interest).
Fitch expects Willis' financial leverage to be largely unchanged
following
completion of the transactions outlined above. Willis' interest
coverage could
improve modestly due to the lower coupon rate on the new debt.
Fitch also affirmed the 'BBB-' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
Willis Group
Holdings PLC (Willis), Willis North America Inc. (WNA), and
Trinity. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings actions is shown
below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings affirmations reflect Fitch's expectation that
projected ranges for
two key credit ratios will remain at levels that are manageable
for an insurance
broker, while consolidated pre-tax profit margins remain near
recent levels in
the low 20% range.
Fitch expects that Willis' reported debt-to-adjusted EBITDA
ratio will
ultimately stabilize at levels near 2.5x after climbing to
approximately 3.2x in
2011 due to non-recurring expenses related to the company's most
recent
operational review.
Fitch anticipates that Willis' full-year 2013 debt-to-EBITDA
will be
approximately 2.5x or lower.
Fitch also expects the company's EBITDA-to-interest expense
ratio to remain at
least in the mid-single digits where it has averaged over the
past several
years.
The ratings rationale for Willis reflects that the performance
of the company's
insurance brokerage operations has compared favorably to its
closest competitors
for several years and that it will continue to do so in the near
term. Fitch
further expects that organic growth and margin expansion
opportunities will be
challenged in the near-to-medium term by a difficult operating
environment.
Similar to other insurance brokers that Fitch rates, Willis'
ratings also
reflect that the company faces contingent risks as an occasional
target of
litigation. While Willis purchases errors and omissions
insurance coverage to
protect itself against this exposure, such protection is not
always adequate to
fully indemnify the broker for monetary damages.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include an
increase in
Willis' debt-to-EBITDA ratio to levels in excess of 2.75x or a
decrease in
EBITDA-to-interest ratio to the low single-digit range for a
period of
consecutive years.
Additionally, if Willis' required pension contributions were to
increase to the
point where it strained the company's ability to generate
sufficient cash flows
to service existing debt, Fitch could downgrade Willis' ratings.
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include a
decrease in
Willis' debt-to-EBITDA ratio to levels below 2.0x for a period
of several years
accompanied by EBITDA-to-interest ratios averaging in the high
single digits.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Trinity Acquisition plc
--$250 million of 4.625% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 15,
2023 'BBB-';
--$275 million of 6.125% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 15,
2043 'BBB-'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Willis Group Holdings plc
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--$300 million of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due 2016 at
'BBB-';
--$500 million of 5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2021 at
'BBB-'.
Willis North America Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--$350 million 5.625% senior unsecured notes due 2015 at 'BBB-';
--$600 million 6.2% senior unsecured notes due 2017 at 'BBB-';
--$300 million 7.00% senior notes due 2019 at 'BBB-'.
Trinity Acquisition plc
--IDR at 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gregory Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State St. Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Gretchen Roetzer
Director
+1-312-606-2327
Committee Chairperson
Julie Burke
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on Fitch's web site at
'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Relevant Research:
--'U.S. Insurance Broker Industry Sector Credit Factors' (May 4,
2012);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
U.S. Insurance Broker Industry Sector Credit Factors
here
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
