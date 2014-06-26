(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings and Outlooks to
Triton Trust No. 2 Bond Series 2014-P's residential mortgage-backed
floating-rate notes as listed below. The ratings are as follows:
AUD106.6m Class A1 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD24.0m Class A2 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD4.0m Class B notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD3.0m Class C notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
AUD3.75m Class D notes: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD3.7m Class E notes: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD1.55m Class F notes: 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD3.2m Class G notes: NR
The notes, due December 2044, will be issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust
Limited as trustee for Triton Trust No. 2 in respect of Bond Series 2014-P.
At the cut-off date, 30 April 2014, the total collateral pool consisted of 559
loans, totaling approximately AUD148.3m.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Key Pool Characteristics: The weighted-average (WA) seasoning of the portfolio
is 95 months with an average current loan/value ratio (LVR) of 69.4% (indexed
LVR is 59.6%). The transaction has a proportion of loans that are interest only
(32.6%), and investment loans make up 51% of the pool by balance. The portfolio
is well spread geographically.
RATING SENSITIVITY
Unexpected decreases in residential property values, increases in the frequency
of foreclosures, and loss severity on defaulted mortgages could produce loss
levels higher than Fitch's base case, which could in turn result in potentially
negative rating actions on the notes. Fitch has evaluated the sensitivity of the
ratings to increased defaults and decreased recovery rates over the life of the
transaction.
Any significant increase in defaults, losses or delinquencies and decreases in
recovery rates away from base case assumptions may result in future negative
rating actions.
Included as an appendix is a description of the representations, warranties, and
enforcement mechanisms.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Triton Trust No.2 Bond Series 2014-P Appendix
here