June 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings to the pass-through certificates (PTCs) of two Indian Receivable Trusts as follows:

Indian Receivable Trust January 2013 A

INR3,046.7m Series A PTC due February 2017: 'BBB-sf'; Stable Outlook Indian Receivable Trust February 2013 A

INR2,984.8m Series A PTC due March 2017: 'BBB-sf'; Stable Outlook

The transactions are static securitisations of commercial vehicles loans denominated in Indian rupee (INR) originated by Tata Motors Finance Limited (TMF), which is also the servicer.

Key Rating Drivers

The ratings are based on credit enhancement (CE) of 14.9% and 14.6% of the respective initial principal balance for Indian Receivable Trust January 2013 A and Indian Receivable Trust February 2013 A. The ratings further reflect the origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise of TMF, as well as the legal and financial structure of the transactions. The ratings address timely payment of interest and principal in accordance with the payout schedule in the transaction documents.

For both transactions, the CE comprises a first loss credit facility (FLCF) and a second loss credit facility (SLCF). The FLCF is in the form of fixed deposits held with IDBI Bank Limited (BBB-/Stable/F3) in the name of the originator with a lien marked in favour of the trustee. The SLCF was initially in the form of fixed deposits provided by TMF before being replaced by an irrevocable & unconditional guarantee provided by Axis Bank Limited (BBB-/Stable/F3).

Rating Sensitivities

Fitch assessed the base case default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery and prepayment rate based on the originator's historical data. These factors, together with the portfolio's weighted average yield, were stressed in Fitch's ABS cashflow model to assess whether the transaction CE level was sufficient for the current rating level.

Fitch also assessed the commingling risk of the servicer and liquidity sufficiency for timely payment of the PTCs. The transactios are not exposed to interest rate or foreign currency risks since both the assets and the PTCs are fixed-rate and are denominated in INR. An increase in the base-case default rate by 30%, while keeping other risk factors constant, may result in a two-notches downgrade of the PTCs to 'BBsf' for both transactions.

The collateral pool of Indian Receivable Trust January 2013 A assigned to the trust at par had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR3bn and consisted of 7,277 loans as of December 2012. For Indian Receivable Trust February 2013 A, the collateral pool had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR3bn and 6,335 loans as of January 2013.

The tranche thickness percentage (TT%), defined as the ratio of the issue size of the PTCs to the initial collateral pool balance, is 100% for both transactions. The tranche thickness loss multiple, which is calculated as the TT% divided by Fitch's base case loss expectation, is 59x for Indian Receivable Trust January 2013 A and 61x for Indian Receivable Trust February 2013 A.