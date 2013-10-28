(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/DUBAI, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Dunia Finance LLC (Dunia) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS Dunia's IDRs reflect strong loan growth, a track record of only five years and dependence on rate-sensitive non-individual customer deposits. They also consider Dunia's strong current capital ratios, adequate loan loss reserves, strong profitability, solid financials and prospects and capable management. The ratings do not factor in any support from Dunia's shareholders. Dunia has a limited track record as it was only established in July 2008. Its annual loan growth is extremely high at 36% in 2012 as it aims to have a leading position in its niche business. This growth is supported by strong capital ratios and similar growth in customer deposits. Dunia's capital ratios are strong and provide good loss absorption capacity. At end-2012, its Fitch core capital ratio was a high 40.6%. The current five-year plan has a capital adequacy ratio of 38% at end-2013 and 36% at end-2014 and end-2015. The current capital levels provide a good cushion against any unexpected losses and have room for expected loan growth. Net income grew strongly in 2012 and H113, benefiting from strong growth in net interest income and net fee and commission income as a result of strong growth in loans and operating costs remaining almost flat. The net interest margin decreased slightly to 29.2% in 2012 due to Dunia's slight mix change towards better quality and secured customers (2011: 30.8%). The net interest margin is still healthy after loan impairment charges are deducted at 18.3% in 2012 (2011: 19.0%). Dunia's Fitch calculated cost/income ratio decreased significantly to a healthy 48.3% in 2012, and is expected to have improved further in H113, due to good cost management. If loan impairment charges are deducted from the ratio, it increases to a still acceptable 64.9%. Operating ROAE and ROAA are sound and were on a strong upward trend in 2012 and H113, benefiting from the strong net interest margin and growth in the loan book. Strong margins are expected to remain stable in the near future as has been the case since inception. Dunia is funded entirely through equity and interest rate sensitive customer deposits. Dunia's deposits are concentrated, but at the same time are quite sticky, due to their laddered and term nature. Growth in customer deposits has been strong and keeping pace with loan growth. The tenor of the deposit book is longer than the loan book profile, leading to positive gaps on the balance sheet. Dunia has no wholesale funding, although credit facilities of AED190m are in place to backstop funding needs. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS Given Dunia's limited track record, an upgrade of its IDRs is considered unlikely in the short term. A less concentrated and more diversified funding profile, continued track record of improving profitability and sustained strong capital ratio, would likely be required for an upgrade. Any failure to renew the AED190m credit facility would be detrimental to the ratings. Rapid growth and eroding capital ratios as well as a sharp deterioration in asset quality and profitability could also pressure Dunia's IDRs. Dunia is a limited liability company formed as a strategic partnership between Fullerton Financial Holdings Pte of Singapore, Mubadala Development Company PJSC, Al Waha Capital PJSC and A. A. Al Moosa Enterprises LLC. It is registered in the UAE, having its registered office in Abu Dhabi. Dunia is a limited liability company formed as a strategic partnership between Fullerton Financial Holdings Pte of Singapore, Mubadala Development Company PJSC, Al Waha Capital PJSC and A. A. Al Moosa Enterprises LLC. It is registered in the UAE, having its registered office in Abu Dhabi. As a UAE Central Bank regulated finance company, Dunia can accept non-individual deposits. Dunia currently has four branches and 15 sales centres all in the UAE. It operates a low cost, technologically advanced and highly automated delivery and service orientated model for smaller ticket loans. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: assigned at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: assigned at 'B' 