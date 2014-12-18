(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Ukraine-based PJSC
Alfa-Bank's (ABU) UAH500m Series M and UAH500m Series N senior
unsecured bonds
with a final maturity in October 2017 and November 2017,
respectively, expected
Long-term local currency ratings of 'B-(EXP)(emr)', Recovery
Ratings of 'RR4'
and National Long-term Ratings of 'AA+(ukr)(EXP)(emr)'.
Under the issue terms the bank will pay at least the nominal
hryvna amount of
the principal and interest with an extra payment representing
indexation
adjustment for potential hryvna devaluation against the US
dollar.
The ratings reflect Fitch's opinion on the likelihood of ABU
fulfilling its
obligations to pay the nominal hryvna principal and interest.
The 'emr' (except
market risk) signals that the market risk attached to indexation
adjustment is
excluded from the rating as its size is dependent on market
movements.
ABU has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'CCC', local
currency
Long-term IDR of 'B-' with a Negative Outlook, a National
Long-term Rating of
'AA+(ukr)' with a Stable Outlook, a Viability Rating of 'ccc',
and a Support
Rating of '5'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue ratings correspond to ABU's Long-term local currency
IDR, which is
driven by Fitch's view of the potential support the bank may
receive from
entities within the shareholder-controlled Alfa-Group, including
its sister
bank, Russia-based Open Joint Stock Company Alfa-Bank (AB;
BBB-/Negative).
However, Fitch factors in only a limited probability of support
due to the
indirect relationship with other group assets and the mixed
track record of
support.
The one-notch uplift of ABU's Long-term local currency IDR above
Ukraine's
sovereign rating (CCC) reflects the relative strength of the
shareholder support
for the bank. The Negative Outlook reflect country risks, and in
particular the
risk, in extreme scenarios, of restrictions being placed on
bank's ability to
service its local currency obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to ABU's Long-term local currency IDR would impact
the issue
ratings. ABU's IDRs and debt ratings remain highly correlated
with the
sovereign's credit profile. The ratings could be downgraded in
case of a
downgrade of the sovereign, or they could stabilise at their
current levels if
downward pressure on the sovereign ratings abates. Weakening of
support
propensity from Alfa-Group could also result in a downgrade.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street Moscow
115054 Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Evgeny Konovalov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9932
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7
495 956 99 01,
Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, and 'National Scale Rating Criteria', dated 30
October 2013, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
National Scale Ratings Criteria
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
