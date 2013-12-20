(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Ukraine-based 'Joint
Stock Commercial Industrial & Investment Bank' (PSC
Prominvestbank, PIB) a
Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B-'
with a Negative
Outlook. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of
this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SENIOR DEBT AND
SUPPORT RATING
PIB's IDRs, National, Support and senior debt ratings reflect
Fitch's view of
limited probability of support the bank may receive, if needed,
from its
98.6%-owner, Russian state-owned Vnesheconombank (VEB,
BBB/Stable). While the
agency views the propensity to support is strong, actual support
is constrained
by country risks, which have heightened in recent months.
In addition to ownership, Fitch's view of VEB's willingness to
support takes
into account the track record of funding and capital support;
PIB's integration
with the parent group; and the absence of any near-term plans to
sell the bank.
The track record of parental support includes equity injections
and a
subordinated loan provided since 2009, and USD1.6bn of
non-equity funding,
scheduled to mature in 2014-2018. VEB plans a further equity
injection in 2014.
PIB's Long-term foreign-currency IDR is currently constrained by
Ukraine's
Country Ceiling (B-), which reflects heightened risks of
transfer and
convertibility restrictions. Such restrictions could limit the
extent to which
support from VEB could be utilised to service PIB's obligations.
The bank's 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR also takes into account Ukrainian
country risks.
The Negative Outlook on the bank's IDRs reflects the potential
for a further
downgrade of Ukraine's Country Ceiling given the Negative
Outlook on Ukraine's
ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATING, SENIOR
DEBT
The Long-term IDRs and senior debt ratings could be downgraded
if Ukraine's
Country Ceiling is downgraded as a result of a sovereign
downgrade. A revision
of the sovereign Outlook to Stable would help the ratings to
stabilise at their
current levels.
Fitch's views a disposal of the bank as unlikely in the short-
to medium-term.
However, a change in the agency's view on the propensity of VEB
to provide
support to its Ukrainian subsidiary could lead to downward
pressure on PIB's
ratings.
The Stable Outlook on the bank's National Rating reflects
Fitch's view that the
bank's creditworthiness relative to other Ukrainian issuers is
unlikely to
change significantly as a result of the potential sovereign
downgrade.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
PIB's 'ccc' Viability Rating (VR) reflects the bank's currently
weak asset
quality and potential downside risks stemming from sizeable
restructured
exposures, large industry/borrower concentrations, high
foreign-currency lending
(58% of gross loans at end-10M13), as well as pressure on
capital due to poor
profitability driven by large loan impairments.
In Fitch's view PIB, like other banks in Ukraine, has limited
resilience to
risks from the deteriorating sovereign profile and operating
environment. The
bank's asset quality, capital and liquidity positions are likely
to be highly
sensitive to the performance of the economy and any marked
depreciation of the
Ukrainian hryvna. At the same time, the VR considers PIB's
comfortable liquidity
position, also underpinned by the availability of parent funding
(31% of
end-1H13 liabilities) and by positive deposit trends so far,
limited direct
exposure to FX-risk (through an open currency position),
adequate reserve
coverage of existing non-performing loans and future
re-capitalisation plans.
Non-performing loans (NPLs; more than 90 days overdue) accounted
for 15% of
gross loans at end-10M13, after regular write-offs. In addition,
around 18% of
loans were rolled-over/restructured, most of which would have
been in default if
not for restructuring. Fitch's review of the major exposures
(loans to the 25
largest borrowers, accounting for around 65% of gross loans at
end-1H13)
additionally revealed that some of these (not classified as
either NPLs or
restructured) were fairly high-risk, being long-term exposures
with
non-amortising principal, provided to borrowers operating in
highly vulnerable
economic segments such as metallurgy and/or construction. In
this context, PIB's
loss absorption capacity is modest.
Fitch estimates that PIB could have increased its statutory loan
impairment
reserves to 19% of loans at end-3Q13 from the actual level of
15% before its
regulatory capital adequacy ratio (end-3Q13: 13.2%) would fall
to the regulatory
minimum of 10%. Planned recapitalisation should markedly improve
that bank's
loss absorption capacity in 2014. However, this could prove
insufficient should
asset quality continue to deteriorate.
Internal capital generation has been negative since 2009 given
modest
pre-impairment profitability and high loan loss provisions,
while near-term
profitability prospects are further constrained by a weak
economy and still
volatile borrower performance in Ukraine.
PIB's liquidity position is adequate with a solid level of
highly liquid assets
(cash, non-restricted short-term bank placements and
unencumbered repoable
securities) sufficient to cover 63% of customer deposits at
end-11M13.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The VR could be downgraded if additional loan impairment
recognition undermines
the bank's capital position. Stabilisation of asset quality and
completion of
the bank's recapitalisation could result in an upgrade of the
VR. Reduced
portfolio concentrations and improved profitability in a more
stable operating
environment would also be beneficial for the bank's credit
profile.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term Foreign Currency IDR assigned at 'B-'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term Foreign Currency IDR assigned at 'B'
Long-term Local Currency IDR assigned at 'B'; Outlook Negative
National Long-term Rating assigned at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating assigned at 'ccc'
Support Rating assigned at '5'
Senior unsecured local currency debt rating assigned at
'B'/'RR4'/'AAA(ukr)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olga Ignatieva
Director
+7 495 956 6906
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Sergey Popov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding companies'
dated 10 August
2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012,
'Recovery
Ratings for Financial Institutions', dated 19 August 2013,
'National Ratings
Criteria', dated 19 January 2011 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
Evaluating Corporate Governance
Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions
National Scale Ratings Criteria
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
