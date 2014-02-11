Feb 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned UK-based Hastings
Insurance Group (Finance) plc a final Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'B+' with a Stable Outlook.
Fitch has also assigned Hastings Insurance Group (Finance) plc's GBP150m senior
secured floating rate notes due 2019 and its 8% GBP266.5m senior secured fixed
rate notes maturing July 2020 a final rating of 'BB-'/'RR3'. The notes were used
to refinance existing debt facilities and to fund the equity consideration of
purchase price of Hastings Insurance Group (HIG) by Goldman Sachs Principal
Investments.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ability to Manage Business Volumes through Integrated Broker/Underwriter
Business Model
Hastings Insurance Services Ltd (HISL), the retail broking arm of Hastings
Insurance Group operates a traditional insurer panel model on which both
Advantage Insurance Company Limited (AICL) and third party insurers sit. This
provides HISL with greater ability to channel customers between AICL and
third-party panel insurers, thus adjusting volumes to current pricing conditions
in accordance with AICL's risk appetite. Price comparison websites are the
company's main distribution channel (90% of policies), followed by 'direct to
website' and call centres (10%).
Improved Underwriting Profitability in a Challenging Environment
Advantage Insurance Company Limited, the underwriting arm, has achieved a
notable improvement in its loss ratio in recent years despite a competitive
environment in the UK motor market. This was achieved by discontinuing
unprofitable policies and improved fraud prevention measures. As a result, the
underwriting business has achieved sub-100% combined ratios over the past two
years.
On-going Competitive Pressures
Hastings faces significant competition in its core market. Leaders in the UK
private car market are well recognised names such as the Direct Line Group (15%
market share), the Admiral Group (9%), AA (8%), Aviva (8%) and LV=(7%).
Hastings' exposure is heavily concentrated in the UK motor market. This segment
of the market is subject to significant volatility and competition, which could
cause pricing pressures. The group's main distribution channel of aggregator
websites also tend to be characterised by high price sensitivity. Competitive
pressure is further increased by the sale and distribution of products through
web-based aggregators and broker panels, where customers are more
price-sensitive.
Weakening Financial Flexibility Due To A Challenging Economic Climate
The long-dated maturity profile of the notes, combined with forecasted
deleveraging through funds from operations (FFO) generation (5.0x in 2014 to
3.85x in 2017) provides Hastings with considerable financial flexibility at
present. However, the business could be subject to significant volatility, given
its target market and customer acquisition techniques. Hastings needs to achieve
significant EBITDA growth over the next several years to achieve sufficient
deleveraging. If growth does not take place as envisaged by the business plan,
in an environment of softening prices, credits metrics are likely to come under
pressure and cause a reduction in financial flexibility.
Management Execution of Business Plan
To a significant extent, the success of Hastings' largely new senior management
team is key to determining the outcome of the business plan.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating action include:
--FFO gross leverage below 3.5x on a sustained basis
--FFO interest cover above 3.0x on a sustained basis
--Sustained increase in margin to 26%, indicating an improved competitive
positions across divisions
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
--FFO gross leverage above 5.0x on a sustained basis
--FFO interest cover below 2.5x on a sustained basis