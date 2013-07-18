July 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned UK-based Vedanta Resources PLC's (VRPLC, BB+/Stable)
USD170m and USD180m guaranteed senior unsecured loan facilities ratings of 'BB'. The details of
the loan facilities are as below:
USD170m senior unsecured loan facility of Valliant (Jersey) Limited guaranteed
by VRPCL: assigned 'BB'
USD180m senior unsecured loan facility of Vedanta Finance (Jersey) Limited
guaranteed by VRPLC: assigned 'BB'
The loans are rated at the same level as VRPLC's senior unsecured rating of 'BB'
based on the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by VRPLC.
The single-notch differential between the IDR and the senior unsecured rating
reflects structural subordination at VRPLC (the holding company) due to its
complex and fragmented holding structure. Fitch may equalise the senior
unsecured rating with the IDR if structural subordination is reduced such that
the difference between the adjusted net debt (plus minority interest)/EBITDAR
and the adjusted net debt/EBITDAR ratios is around 1x on a sustained basis.
Key Rating Drivers
Rising regulatory risks: The ratings reflect the impact of regulatory risks on
the metals & mining industry, particularly in India, on VRPLC's businesses. The
ban on iron ore mining operations during the financial year to March 2013
impacted VRPLC's iron ore mines in the state of Goa, its largest mines, causing
EBITDA from the iron ore mining business to decline to USD84m from USD721m in
FY12. Consequently, the company's consolidated EBITDA fell to USD4.9bn in FY13
(FY12: USD5.4bn adjusted for full year's operations of Cairn India Ltd).
VRPLC has been facing challenges in obtaining clearance for its bauxite mining
operations and also in expanding its alumina processing facility in India. While
the Supreme Court has allowed commencement of the iron ore mining in the state
of Karnataka, Fitch expects VRPLC's operations to continue to be impacted by
regulatory challenges in the near term.
Reduced refinancing risk: VRPLC has refinanced most of the debt at the holding
company level maturing in FY14. The company has also refinanced a significant
amount of debt maturing in FY15, which has resulted in extended maturities and
improved liquidity. Consequently, VRPLC's debt maturities in FY15 have declined
to around USD1.4bn from USD2.7bn (assuming the put on the USD1.25bn convertible
debt is exercised on the put date in July 2014), reducing refinancing risk. Most
of the debt at VRPLC's operating entities maturing in FY14 has also been
refinanced.
Re-organisation reduces holding company debt: VRPLC has received most of the
approvals required for its re-organisation announced in February 2012. The
re-organisation is likely to reduce the high level of debt at the holding
company level to about one-third of the current USD9bn. Until the restructuring
is complete, Fitch expects dividend and other cash flows from operating entities
to be used for interest servicing.
Cash flow subordination remains: The group structure after re-organisation will
continue to result in subordination of cash flows at VRPLC to its subsidiaries
given the minority shareholding in its key operating entities. The agency will
continue to evaluate the group structure of VRPLC, the level of subordination
and VRPLC's ability to access cash flows from its subsidiaries after
re-organisation.
Rating Sensitivities
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
- Continued positive free cash flow (FCF post acquisitions) and net leverage
(adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR) of below 2x on a sustained basis (FY13:
1.8x)
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
-Margin pressures, higher-than-expected capex, or a major debt-funded
acquisition resulting in net leverage of over 2.75x on a sustained basis
In FY13, VRPLC recorded revenue of USD15bn (FY12: USD15.6bn on a proforma basis)
and EBITDA of USD4.9bn (FY12: USD5.4bn on a proforma basis). At end-March 2013,
VRPLC's total debt was USD16.6bn and liquidity in the form of cash balance of
about USD8bn which was largely held at subsidiaries, Hindustan Zinc Ltd and
Cairn India Ltd.