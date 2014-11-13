(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned UniCredit S.p.A.'s (UC, BBB+/Negative/F2; Viability Rating, bbb+) conditional pass-through (CPT) mortgage covered bonds (Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite, OBG) a 'AA' rating with a Stable Outlook. The OBG are guaranteed by UniCredit OBG S.r.L. UC recently restructured the amortisation profile of the EUR9.1bn outstanding OBG under the programme to CPT from soft-bullet. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'AA' rating is based on UC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+', an IDR uplift of 1, a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 8 (minimal discontinuity risk) and the undertaking of the issuer on the asset percentage (AP) of 82%, which provides more protection than the 'AA' breakeven AP of 84%. The Stable Outlook on the OBG reflects the large cushion of five notches before a downgrade of UC's IDR would be expected to impact the OBG rating. Despite the IDR uplift of 1 and the D-Cap of 8, the 'AA' rating of the covered bonds benefits from a five-notch uplift from the IDR leaving the CPT OBG less exposed to downward pressure on the IDR. The 'AA' rating is constrained by the level of AP which supports timely payments at 'A+' on a tested probability of default basis but not at a higher rating. The 'AA' breakeven AP also supports a two-notch uplift for recoveries given default. The IDR uplift of 1 reflects the covered bonds exemption from bail-in and Fitch's view that resolution by other means than liquidation is likely due to the issuer's global and domestic systemic importance and large size and complexity. The uplift is not higher because Fitch considers that senior unsecured debt is below the threshold of 5% of total adjusted assets and Fitch does not consider Italy a covered bond intensive jurisdiction. The D-Cap of 8 reflects Fitch's minimal discontinuity risk assessment related to the liquidity gap and systemic risk component. Fitch believes that the CPT amortisation profile of the covered bonds and the extendible maturity of 38 years eliminate the risk of refinancing needs leading to a forced sale of the assets, should the recourse switch to the cover pool. Fitch does not apply the "weak-link" approach to programmes deemed to have minimal discontinuity risk, as long as the assessment on the other D-Cap components does not raise any particular concern, which applies to this programme. The breakeven AP for the 'AA' rating of 84% (equivalent to 19% breakeven over-collateralisation (OC)), is driven by the credit loss component of 16.2%, due to the mixed nature of the cover pool. The cover pool's credit loss component reflects the 'AA' rating default rate (RDR) of 41.6% and the rating recovery rate of 66.4%. The high RDR reflects the 20.2% of the cover pool represented by SME loans, which have around 50% exposure to the real estate sector. It also reflects that UC employee loans make up 11% of the total pool. Fitch has tested several sensitivities over the employee portion of the portfolio and believes the treatment of employee loans is not a rating driver based on the current portfolio composition. The high cash flow valuation component of 8.7% reflects the negative carry arising from the 28 quarters recovery lag that Fitch assumes on average for the portfolio, which leads to Fitch's increasing interest rates scenario being the most stressful for this programme. In addition, it is also driven by the set-off loss Fitch factors in its analysis due to the presence of UC employee loans, after a liquidation of the issuer materialises, and the unhedged open interest rate positions. The asset disposal loss component is nil and reflects the absence of a forced asset sale given the CPT feature of the programme. The sum of the breakeven OC components is higher than the 19% 'AA' breakeven OC because Fitch tests for at least 91% recoveries (instead of 100%) on the covered bonds assumed to be defaulted. The credit loss and cash flow valuation components are shown at the 'AA' of the OBG, while the asset disposal component is based on the tested rating on a probability of default basis. Fitch takes into account AP the issuer commits to in its quarterly investor report. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR of UC is downgraded by five or more notches to 'BB-' or below; or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced to 2; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increases above Fitch's 'AA' breakeven level of 84%. Furthermore, if the programme AP reaches the maximum level allowed by the Italian covered bonds law of 100%, UC's CPT OBG would be downgraded by one rating category to 'A'. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, amongst others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analyst Roberto Del Ragno Analyst +39 02 87 90 87 206 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 Milan, 20123 Secondary Analyst Diana Ilaria Leone, CFA Director +39 02 87 90 87 219 Committee Chairperson Suzanne Albers Senior Director +44 20 3530 1165 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. 