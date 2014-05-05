(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A' rating to
Union Bank
N.A.'s (UNB) $500 million, fixed rate senior notes. UNB's
million senior note
issuance matures in 2019 and has a coupon set at 2.25%. This
issuance is not
callable.
Fitch also assigns an 'A' rating to UNB's $250 million floating
rate senior note
issuance. The coupon floats at three-month LIBOR plus 40bps. The
issuance
matures in 2017 but is callable in 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT
The senior notes are equalized with Union Bank's long-term
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) in accordance with Fitch's criteria.
RATING DRIVER - SENIOR DEBT
The senior notes are sensitive to changes to UNB's IDR.
Alternatively, the
senior notes could be notched down if there were deep effective
subordination or
high balance-sheet encumbrance.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Analyst
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
null/gws/en/disclosure/solicitation?pr_id=828675
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.