(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited has
assigned United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited's
(UOBT:
A-/Stable/AAA(tha)) upcoming issue of up to THB6bn senior
unsecured bonds with
maturity of up to three years National Long-Term Ratings of
'AAA(tha)'.
The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The senior notes are rated at the same level as UOBT's National
Long-Term Rating
of 'AAA(tha)' as they represent unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the
company.
The National Ratings of UOBT reflect Fitch's belief of an
extremely high
probability of extraordinary support, if required, from its
parent United
Overseas Bank Limited (UOB; AA-/Stable). Fitch considers UOBT to
be
strategically important to UOB due to the near-full 99.7%
ownership, name- and
brand-sharing, high level of integration, and past history of
ordinary financial
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The National Long-Term Rating for UOBT is already at the highest
end of the
national scale, and hence there is no upside. A material change
in UOB's ability
and/or propensity to support UOBT may have a negative impact on
UOBT's rating,
though Fitch does not expect such shifts to occur in the short
term.
The other ratings of UOBT are unaffected by this action, and are
as follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'
Viability Rating at 'bb+'
Support Rating at '1'
National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating at 'F1+(tha)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Patchara Sarayudh
Director
+662 108 0152
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institution Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013, and
"Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies" dated 10 August
2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
null/gws/en/disclosure/solicitation?pr_id=828194
