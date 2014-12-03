(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an
'A-(EXP)' rating to
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated's (UnitedHealth) planned issue
of senior notes
of various maturities. The ratings are equivalent to Fitch's
ratings on
UnitedHealth's currently outstanding senior notes.
Fitch anticipates UnitedHealth using proceeds from the planned
issuance for
general corporate purposes, including repayment of outstanding
commercial paper.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'A-(EXP)' rating reflects expectations that UnitedHealth's
capitalization
and interest coverage will not materially change from levels
reported at Sept.
30, 2014. Specifically, Fitch expects that debt-to-total capital
will remain at
35%, debt-to-annualized nine-month 2014 EBITDA should remain at
1.5x, and
EBITDA-to-interest expense would be approximately 18x.
Fitch views UnitedHealth's overall market position within the
health insurance
and managed care sector as largely unique, in that it enjoys
strength across a
broad spectrum of products, services, and geographies.
UnitedHealth's ratings
continue to reflect strong operating margins consistent with
Fitch's median
guidelines for the rating category.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch could upgrade UnitedHealth's ratings if the company were
to report
debt/EBITDA ratios approximating 1.3x and debt-to-capital below
30% on a
sustained basis, while maintaining EBITDA/interest coverage
ratios in the
mid-teens or better.
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade to
UnitedHealth's ratings
include developments related to healthcare reform that
significantly impair
UnitedHealth's ability to appropriately price its products, or
otherwise
severely restrict the company's cash flow. In addition,
expectations for
sustained ratios of debt/EBITDA above 1.9x, debt-to-capital
above 35%, and
EBITDA/interest below 8x could lead to negative rating actions.
The following rating has been assigned:
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
--Senior unsecured notes rated 'A-(EXP)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Mark E. Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey A. Mohrenweiser, FSA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3182
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 4, 2014);
--'Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit
Factors Special
Report' (Aug. 28, 2014).
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
