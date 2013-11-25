(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Singapore-based United
Overseas Bank Limited's (UOB) AUD300m floating rate notes due
2016, issued under
its SGD10bn euro medium-term note programme, a final rating of
'AA-'. This
follows the completion of the securities issue, as well as the
receipt of final
documents conforming to information previously received. The
final rating is
same as the expected rating assigned on 18 November 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as UOB's 'AA-' Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR). This is because the notes constitute direct,
unsubordinated and
senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with
all its other
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
RATING SENSIVITIES
A change in UOB's IDR, presently on a Stable Outlook, will have
an impact on the
issue rating.
For more details on UOB's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch
Affirms DBS,
OCBC & UOB at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable", dated 23 October 2013, and
UOB's full
rating report, dated 29 April 2013, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
UOB's other ratings are as follows:
- Long-Term Issuer Default Rating 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Issuer Default Rating 'F1+'
- Viability Rating 'aa-'
- Support Rating '1'
- Support Rating Floor 'A-'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Mikho Irawady
Associate Director
+65 6796 7230
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
