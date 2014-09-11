(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Singapore-based
United Overseas Bank Limited's (UOB; AA-/Stable) AUD300m senior
unsecured
floating rate notes, due 2018, a final rating of 'AA-'. The
notes are issued
under UOB's SGD10bn euro medium-term note programme. This
follows the completion
of the securities issue, as well as the receipt of final
documentation
conforming to information previously received. The final rating
is the same as
the expected rating assigned on 3 September 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as UOB's 'AA-' Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR). This is because the notes will constitute direct,
unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations of the bank, and will rank equally
with all its other
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in UOB's IDR would affect the issue rating.
For more details on UOB's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch
Affirms DBS,
DBSH, OCBC and UOB at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable", dated 27 August
2014, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
UOB's other ratings are as follows:
- Long-Term IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR 'F1+'
- Viability Rating 'aa-'
- Support Rating '1'
- Support Rating Floor 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Mikho Irawady
Associate Director
+65 6796 7230
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria" dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.