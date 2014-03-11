(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Singapore-based United
Overseas Bank Limited's (UOB) proposed US dollar-denominated
Basel III-compliant
Tier 2 capital securities an expected rating of 'A+(EXP)'.
The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Basel III-compliant Tier 2 securities are rated one notch
below UOB's 'aa-'
Viability Rating (VR) to reflect their higher loss-severity risk
relative to
senior unsecured instruments due to their subordinated status,
the presence of a
non-viability clause and the partial rather than mandatory full
write-down
feature.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has sole discretion in
determining if
UOB is non-viable, and if it does so, the securities may be
written down in full
or in part to the extent that MAS considers necessary to restore
the viability
of the bank. There are no write-back features on the securities.
No additional notching has been ascribed to non-performance
risk, despite the
presence of non-viability terms, which Fitch regards to be of a
minimal
incremental risk relative to the VR assigned. The instruments
will not qualify
for equity credit under Fitch's criteria.
Holders of these securities - and other Tier 2 securities of UOB
- rank below
the bank's senior creditors, including depositors, but above the
bank's ordinary
shareholders, preference shareholders, and holders of perpetual
capital
securities and existing Upper Tier 2 securities in priority of
claims.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in UOB's VR will have an impact on the securities
rating.
For more details on UOB's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch
Affirms DBS,
OCBC & UOB at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable", dated 23 October 2013, and
UOB's full
rating report, dated 29 April 2013, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
UOB's other ratings are as follows:
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Issuer Default Rating 'F1+'
Viability Rating 'aa-'
Support Rating '1'
Support Rating Floor 'A-'
