(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Singapore-based United
Overseas Bank Limited's (UOB) SGD500m 3.50% Basel III-compliant
Tier 2
subordinated notes due May 2026 a final rating of 'A+'. The
notes are issued
under the bank's SGD10bn euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme.
This follows the completion of the securities issue and receipt
of final
documentation conforming to information already received. The
final rating is
the same as the expected rating assigned on 13 May 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Basel III-compliant Tier 2 securities are rated one notch
below UOB's 'aa-'
Viability Rating (VR) to reflect their higher loss-severity risk
relative to
senior unsecured instruments due to their subordinated status,
the presence of a
non-viability clause and the partial rather than mandatory full
write-down
feature.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has sole discretion in
determining if
UOB is non-viable, and if it does so, the securities may be
written down in full
or in part to the extent necessary to restore the viability of
the bank. A
write-down of the Tier 2 notes will occur only after any
Additional Tier 1
securities with loss-absorption features have been fully written
off, after
which the Tier 2 notes would be written down pro rata with other
Tier 2
instruments that contain loss-absorption features. There are no
write-back
features on the securities.
No additional notching has been ascribed to non-performance
risk, which Fitch
regards to be of minimal incremental risk relative to the VR
assigned. The
instruments will not qualify for equity credit under Fitch's
criteria.
In the event of any winding-up proceeding, holders of these
securities - and
other Tier 2 securities of UOB - rank below the bank's senior
creditors,
including depositors, but above the bank's ordinary
shareholders, preference
shareholders and holders of perpetual capital securities and
existing Upper Tier
2 securities in priority of claims.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in UOB's VR will have an impact on the securities
rating.
UOB's other ratings are as follows:
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Issuer Default Rating 'F1+'
Viability Rating 'aa-'
Support Rating '1'
Support Rating Floor 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Mikho Irawady
Associate Director
+65 6796 7230
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, and "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities", dated 31 January 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
