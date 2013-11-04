(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based property
developer Modern Land (China) Co., Limited's (Modern Land,
B/Stable) USD150m
13.875% notes due 2018 a final rating of 'B' and recovery rating
of RR4.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received and the final rating is in line
with the
expected rating assigned on 23 September 2013.
The notes are rated at the same level as Modern Land's senior
unsecured rating
as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations of the company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Small-scale property developer: Modern Land's limited scale in
terms of land
bank, contracted sales as well as geographical coverage leaves
the company
susceptible to greater volatility in earnings. Modern Land's
contracted sales of
CNY2.8bn in 2012 and its current land bank of about 2 million sq
m (excluding
presold properties and completed property available for sale) as
at the end of
2012 is commensurate with other B-rated homebuilders.
Low leverage gives flexibility. The company is in a net cash
position as at
end-June 2013. It has unrestricted cash of CNY1.01bn and
unutilised onshore
credit facilities of CNY1.06bn (against total debt of
CNY856.30m). Modern Land
plans to use HKD596m of proceeds from its recent initial public
offering and
proposed bond issuance to accelerate land acquisitions and
development. Fitch
expects contracted sales to increase to around CNY4bn-CNY6bn per
annum over the
next two years. Over the same period, net debt/adjusted
inventory will likely
hit 30% (FY 2012: 9%) and contracted sales/gross debt will reach
1.7x (FY 2012:
2.48 times).
Product mix may dilute EBITDA margin: Modern Land has been
generating strong
EBITDA margin of 25%-33% over the past three years, a level
higher than Chinese
mass market homebuilders in general. This is due to a
combination of high-end
products in Beijing, its product differentiation strategy and
the company's
comparatively lower land cost. Modern Land is likely to maintain
its margin at
the current level for the next two years, boosted by continuous
sale of high-end
products. However, the EBITDA margin would likely moderate to
around 20%- 25%
over the medium term because of its increasing exposure to the
mid-end and mass
market segments in lower-tier cities as well as higher land
costs (end-H113:
CNY859/sq m vs recent land acquisition in Nan Chang costing
approximately
CNY4,000/sq m).
Longer gestation period for niche product: Modern Land's market
positioning as a
niche homebuilder that provides energy-efficient homes needs a
longer gestation
period because it will take time for the company to make its
products known,
particularly in the second- and third-tier cities that the
company has recently
entered. Gross profit margins for initial launches are likely to
be lower
(20%-30%) and the company is only likely to be able to raise
prices in
subsequent launches after obtaining market acceptance following
the handover of
the initial projects.
Sales still geographically concentrated. Modern Land currently
has six projects
under development in six cities, across five provinces. While
the majority of
its land bank resources are in lower-tier cities such as Xiantao
(36.6%) and
Changsha (27.6%), the company's contracted sales for the next
two years would
likely be still driven by projects in Beijing and Taiyuan, which
have higher
value and margins. In Fitch's view, meaningful geographical
diversification will
occur when Modern Land's operations in lower-tier cities mature
and it is able
to sustain its profit margins over the medium term even though a
smaller
proportion of sales come from Beijing and Taiyuan.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action is not expected in the next 18-24 months
due to Modern
Land's small operational scale. However, future developments
that may,
individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action
include:
- Contracted sales sustained above CNY7bn without compromising
leverage.
- EBITDA margin sustained above 25%.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- EBITDA margin sustained below 20%.
- Contracted sales/gross debt sustained below 1.0x and net
debt/adjusted
inventory sustained above 40%.
