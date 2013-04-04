(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/ISTANBUL, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Turkiye Vakiflar
Bankasi T.A.O.'s (Vakifbank: BBB-/Stable) USD3bn global medium
term note (GMTN)
programme a senior unsecured rating of 'BBB-'.
Fitch has also assigned an expected 'BBB-(EXP)' rating to
Vakifbank's proposed
unsecured senior notes to be issued under this GMTN programme.
The proceeds will
be used for the bank's general corporate purposes. There is no
assurance that
notes issued in the future under the programme will be rated the
same as the
programme rating.
RATING RATIONALE
The notes are rated at the same level as Vakifbank's Long-term
foreign currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' as they represent
unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations of the bank.
Vakifbank's Long-term foreign currency IDR is in turn driven by
the bank's
stand-alone strength, reflecting its broad franchise and sound
financial metrics
in terms of capitalisation, asset quality, performance and
funding. The rating
is also equalised with the Turkish sovereign's Long-Term IDRs
and underpinned by
support, reflecting Fitch's view that the authorities would be
likely to support
the bank if required. This is based on Vakifbank's majority
ownership (58.45%)
by the General Directorate for Foundations (GDF), which is fully
controlled and
managed by the Turkish state, and the bank's systemic importance
(9% deposit
market share).
At end-Q312, Vakifbank was Turkey's seventh-largest bank in
Turkey, commanding
market shares nearing 9% in total loans and deposits. Corporate
loans accounted
for the largest portion of the bank's loan portfolio, followed
by retail and SME
lending.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
Changes in the sovereign ratings and macroeconomic environment
could affect both
the Support Rating Floor and the Viability Rating, resulting in
an upgrade or
downgrade, as appropriate, of Vakifbank's Long-Term IDRs.
Fitch currently rates Vakifbank as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook
Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign and local currency IDR: 'F3'
Support Rating: '2'
Support Rating Floor: 'BBB-'
National Long-term Rating: 'AAA(tur)'; Stable Outlook
Viability Rating: 'bbb-'
Senior unsecured debt issue: 'BBB-'
Subordinated debt issue: 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Turda Ozmen
Director
+90 212 284 7882
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the
issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012 at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.