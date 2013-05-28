May 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned UK-based Vedanta Resources PLC's (VRPLC, BB+/ Stable) USD1.7bn senior unsecured bonds a final rating of 'BB'. The bonds comprise two tranches: USD1.2bn 6% bonds due January 2019 and USD500m 7.125% bonds due May 2023.

The assignment of the final rating follows a review of the final documentation materially conforming to the draft documentation previously received.

Key Rating Drivers

Rising regulatory risks: The rating reflects the impact of regulatory risks in the metals & mining industry, particularly in India, on VRPLC's businesses. The ban on iron ore mining operations during FY13 impacted VRPLC's iron ore mines in the state of Goa, its largest mines, causing EBITDA from iron ore mining business to decline to USD84m from USD721m in FY12. Consequently the company's consolidated EBITDA fell to USD4.9bn (FY12: USD5.4bn on a proforma basis considering full year's operations of Cairn India Ltd ).

VRPLC's copper operations in India have also been impacted by the closure of the unit since end-March 2013 due to environmental concerns. The company has been facing challenges in obtaining clearance for its bauxite mining operations and also expanding its alumina processing facility in India. While the Supreme Court has allowed commencement of iron ore mining in the state of Karnataka, Fitch expects VRPLC's operations to continue to be impacted by regulatory challenges in the near term.

Reduced refinancing risk: VRPLC has refinanced most of the holding company debt maturing in FY14. The company is also refinancing its major debt maturing in FY15, resulting in extended maturities and improved liquidity. Consequently VRPLC's debt maturities in FY15 will decline to around USD1.4bn from USD2.7bn currently (assuming the put on the USD1.25bn convertible debt is exercised on the put date in July 2014), reducing refinancing risk. Most of the debt maturing in FY14 at VRPLC's operating entities has also been refinanced.

Re-organisation lowering holding company debt: VRPLC's has received most of the approvals required for its re-organisation announced in February 2012. The re-organisation is likely to reduce the high level of debt at the holding company level to about one-third of the current USD9bn. Until the restructuring is complete, Fitch expects dividend and other cash flows from operating entities to be used for interest servicing.

Cash flow subordination remains: The group structure after re-organisation will continue to result in subordination of cash flows at VRPLC given the minority shareholding at its key operating entities. The agency will continue to evaluate the group structure of VRPLC, the level of subordination and VRPLC's ability to access cash flows from its subsidiaries after re-organisation.

Rating Sensitivities

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include

- Continued positive free cash flow (FCF post acquisitions) and net leverage (adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR) of below 2x on a sustained basis

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

-Margin pressures, more-than-expected capex, or a major debt-funded acquisition resulting in net leverage of over 2.75x on a sustained basis The single-notch differential between the IDR and the senior unsecured rating reflects structural subordination at VRPLC (the holding company) due to its complex and fragmented holding structure. Fitch may equalise the senior unsecured rating with the IDR if structural subordination is reduced such that the difference between the adjusted net debt (plus minority interest)/EBITDAR and the adjusted net debt/EBITDAR ratios is sustained around 1x.

In FY13, VRPLC recorded revenue of USD15bn (FY12: USD15.6bn on a proforma basis) and EBITDA of USD4.9bn (FY12: USD5.4bn on a proforma basis). At end-March 2013, VRPLC's total debt was USD16.6bn, with about USD9bn of debt at the holding company level, and liquidity in the form of cash balance of about USD8bn which was largely held at subsidiaries, Hindustan Zinc Ltd and Cairn India Ltd.