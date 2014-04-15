(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a credit
rating of 'BBB+'
to the following notes issued by Ventas Realty, Limited
Partnership (Ventas
Realty), a subsidiary of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR):
--$300 million aggregate principal amount of 1.25% senior
unsecured notes due
2017;
--$400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.75% senior
unsecured notes due
2024.
The notes are guaranteed by Ventas, Inc. on a senior unsecured
basis.
The 2017 notes were issued at 99.815% of par value to yield
1.313% or 55 basis
points over the benchmark rate, and the 2024 notes were issued
at 99.304% of par
value to yield 3.834% or 120 basis points over the benchmark
rate. Ventas
expects to use the net proceeds to repay indebtedness
outstanding under its
unsecured revolving credit facility and for working capital and
other general
corporate purposes, including funding future acquisitions or
investments, if
any.
Fitch currently rates Ventas, Inc. and its subsidiaries
(collectively, Ventas)
as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--$2 billion unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+';
--$1 billion senior unsecured term loans 'BBB+';
--$5.9 billion senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'.
Nationwide Health Properties, LLC (NHP)
--IDR 'BBB+';
--$234.4 million senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB+' IDR reflects the balanced cash flow from the
company's healthcare
property portfolio (predominantly seniors housing, nursing
facility and medical
office assets) that includes a diversified roster of operators
and managers.
Credit strengths include strong access to capital and liquidity,
and a
credit-focused but opportunistic management team that continues
to seek growth
in the fragmented healthcare real estate market. Fixed charge
coverage has been
and is expected to remain strong for the 'BBB+' rating.
These positive elements are balanced by leverage that has been
at the high end
for a healthcare REIT rated 'BBB+' (though appropriate for the
rating on a
normalized basis) and the limited operational history for the
company's REIT
Investment Diversification and Empowerment Act of 2007 (RIDEA)
investments when
compared with other commercial real estate asset classes. RIDEA
investments
represented 27% of the company's 4Q2013 NOI.
Demographics Benefit Portfolio
The company's seniors housing operating assets are located in
markets with older
populations, as well as higher household incomes and net worth
when compared
with the U.S. markets at large. The medical office building
(MOB) platform
includes the company's Lillibridge subsidiary and is 96%
on-campus or affiliated
across over 70 health systems, providing cash flow stability.
Ventas owns nearly 1,500 properties in 46 states, the District
of Columbia and
two Canadian provinces. The company's largest states by
annualized NOI are
currently California at 14%, Texas at 8%, New York at 7%, and
Illinois, Florida
and Massachusetts all at 5%, with no other state exceeding 5% of
NOI.
Diversified Operator/Manager Platform
The company's operator/manager roster concentration continues to
diminish via
acquisitions; top operators and managers as of Dec. 31, 2013
were Atria Senior
Living, Inc. at 15% of NOI, Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: KND)
at 13%, Sunrise
Senior Living, Inc. at 11%, and Brookdale Senior Living Inc.
(NYSE: BKD) at 9%,
with no other tenant/operator exceeding 4% of NOI.
As of Dec. 31, 2013, operating seniors housing, triple-net
seniors housing,
skilled nursing, medical office and hospitals represented 27%,
27%, 20%, 17% and
7% of NOI, respectively.
EBITDARM coverage ratios for the company's triple-net seniors
housing, skilled
nursing and hospital segments were 1.3x, 1.7x and 2.3x,
respectively in 3Q'13
(tenant coverage is reported with a one quarter lag). Blended
EBITDARM coverage
of 1.6x indicates a sufficient earnings cushion in excess of
rent payments to
Ventas.
Kindred Master Lease Renewal Risk
Ventas renewed, sold or transitioned to new operators on or
before July 1, 2013
all 89 healthcare assets whose leases with Kindred expired
during 2Q'13. In
September 2013, Ventas entered into agreements with Kindred to
extend the leases
with respect to 48 of the 108 properties comprising the 2015
renewal assets
($138 million of annual rent), including 26 skilled nursing
facilities and 22
long-term acute care hospitals. These transactions increased
rents by $15
million over current annual base rent.
Ventas launched a project to re-lease the remaining 60 skilled
nursing
facilities included in the 2015 renewal assets. However, the
outcome of the
re-leasing project could have a negative impact on cash flow
stability.
Strong Access to Capital and Liquidity
Over the past 12 months, Ventas has been active in the unsecured
bond market,
unsecured term loan and common equity markets, including via an
at-the-market
equity offering program. In December 2013, the company entered
into a new $3
billion unsecured credit facility that replaced its previous $2
billion
unsecured revolving credit facility, as well as three unsecured
term loans. The
new unsecured credit facility is comprised of a $2 billion
revolving credit
facility initially priced at LIBOR plus 1%, and a $200 million
four-year term
loan and an $800 million five-year term loan, each initially
priced at LIBOR
plus 1.05%.
Liquidity coverage, defined as liquidity sources divided by
uses, is strong at
2.5x for the period Jan. 1, 2014 through Dec. 31, 2015.
Liquidity sources
include unrestricted cash and availability under the unsecured
revolving credit
facility pro forma for the 2017 and 2024 notes offering, and
projected retained
cash flows from operating activities after dividends. Liquidity
uses include pro
rata debt maturities, projected recurring capital expenditures,
and projected
development expenditures. Assuming an 80% refinance rate on 2014
- 2015 secured
debt maturities, liquidity coverage is 2.8x. Near-term debt
maturities were
minimal as of Dec. 31, 2013, with 1.5% of debt maturing in 2014,
followed by
10.4% in 2015, and 10.7% in 2016.
Fitch calculates that the company's dividends and distributions
represented
72.7% of normalized FFO adjusted for capital expenditures and
straight-line rent
in 2013, which indicates good retained liquidity generated from
operating cash
flow.
Ventas has good contingent liquidity with unencumbered assets
(annualized
unencumbered NOI divided by a stressed 8.5% capitalization rate)
covering net
unsecured debt by 2.3x as of Dec. 31, 2013. In addition, the
covenants in the
company's debt agreements do not restrict financial flexibility.
Normalized Leverage Appropriate for 'BBB+'
As of Dec. 31, 2013, net debt to fourth-quarter 2013 annualized
recurring
operating EBITDA was 5.5x (5.8x for full year 2013), compared
with 5.7x in
FY2012 and 6.0x in FY2011. Leverage was high for the 'BBB+'
rating at the end of
both 2012 and 2011 due to the timing of the Cogdell Spencer, NHP
and Atria
acquisitions.
Fitch anticipates that leverage will remain in the low-to-mid 5x
range over the
next 12 to 24 months, due to expectations of ongoing balanced
access to
unsecured debt and equity markets coupled with low-single digit
same-store NOI
growth. Same-store cash NOI grew by 5% in 2013 (3.4% excluding a
$20 million
rent prepayment), following growth of 4.4% in 2012, 2.6% in
2011, 6% in 2010 and
3.4% in 2009. In a stress case not anticipated by Fitch in which
operational
volatility results in flat same-store NOI, leverage would
sustain in the high-5x
range, which would be weak for a 'BBB+' rating.
Credit-Focused but Opportunistic Management
Ventas has a track record of being a flexible allocator of
capital across
various healthcare real estate asset classes and management has
remained attuned
to managing credit metrics through various acquisitions. The
company completed
$1.9 billion of investments in 2013, including development and
redevelopment
projects. This included $853 million of triple-net leased
assets, $772 million
of seniors housing operating assets managed by Atria and $181
million of medical
office buildings. Notably, multiple senior managers have been
with the company
since 2002, providing stability through real estate and capital
market cycles.
Limited Government Reimbursement Risk
The company's payor sources are 70% private pay by 2013 NOI. As
a result, Fitch
does not expect that rules by the Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services
(CMS) for fiscal year 2014 will have a material negative impact
on the company's
portfolio. Prospective payment system (PPS) payment growth rates
for Medicare in
skilled nursing facilities are 1.3% for FY2014 (reflecting a
2.3% increase in
the market basket index, less a 0.5% forecast error adjustment
and a 0.5%
productivity adjustment mandated by the Affordable Care Act)
following 1.8% in
FY2013 and for long-term acute care hospitals are 1.3% for
FY2014 following 1.7%
in FY2013.
Growing But Still Small Development
The company's development pipeline had a total estimated cost of
$232.2 million
as of June 30, 2013. Cost-to-complete represented only $200.1
million or 0.9% of
gross asset value and 0.8% of enterprise value as of Dec. 31,
2013.
Historically, Ventas has not been an active developer.
Strong Fixed-Charge Coverage Despite CapEx
Despite increased capital expenditures related to the seniors
housing operating
portfolio, fixed-charge coverage was strong for the rating at
4.1x for 4Q'13 pro
forma (4.3x for full-year 2013), compared with 4.4x in 2012 and
3.8x in 2011.
Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as recurring operating
EBITDA less recurring
capital expenditures less straight-line rent adjustments divided
by total
interest incurred.
Fitch anticipates that low single-digit same store NOI growth
will result in
coverage sustaining in the mid-4x range over the next 12 to 24
months, which is
strong for a 'BBB+' rating. In a stress case not anticipated by
Fitch in which
operational volatility results in same-store NOI declines,
coverage would fall
just below 4x, which would remain commensurate with a 'BBB+'
rating.
Parent-Subsidiary Linkage
Based on Fitch's criteria report, 'Parent and Subsidiary Rating
Linkage,' dated
Aug. 5, 2013, the Ventas merger with NHP in July 2011 resulted
in a
parent-subsidiary relationship whereby NHP is a wholly owned
subsidiary of
Ventas, Inc. Prior to the merger, NHP previously had stronger
standalone credit
metrics including lower leverage and higher fixed-charge
coverage. Given the
stronger subsidiary credit profile, combined with strong legal
and operating
ties (e.g. common management and a centralized treasury), the
IDRs of Ventas and
NHP are linked and are expected to remain the same going
forward. The IDRs are
based on the financial metrics and credit profile of the
consolidated entity.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's base case that leverage will
remain around
5x, coverage will sustain around 4x, and liquidity will remain
solid.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum on the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--A continued reduction in tenant/operator concentration;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
4.0x (pro forma
coverage is 4.1x);
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.0x (4Q'13
leverage is
5.5x);
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered asset coverage of
unsecured debt (UA/UD)
at a stressed 8.5% capitalization rate sustaining above 4.0x
(this ratio was
2.3x at year-end 2013).
The following factors may result in negative momentum on the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
3.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 5.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of UA/UD sustaining below 3.0x;
--The company sustaining a liquidity coverage ratio below 1.0x.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs: Sector Credit Factors,'
(Feb. 26, 2014);
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate
and REIT Credit
Analysis' (Dec. 23, 2013);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs'
(Nov. 19, 2013);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013);
--'Parent and Subsidiary Linkage' (Aug. 5, 2013).
