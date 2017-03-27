(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned 'BBB+'
ratings to $400
million of 3.1% senior unsecured notes due 2023 and $400 million
of 3.85% senior
unsecured notes due 2027 issued by Ventas Realty, L.P., an
operating partnership
of Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR). A full list of Fitch's current
ratings on VTR
follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB+' rating and Stable Outlook reflect VTR's diverse
portfolio of
healthcare properties, demonstrated and consistent access to
multiple sources of
capital, adequate liquidity, and deep management team.
These strengths are tempered by leverage that has increased to
the high end of
the range appropriate for the rating, remaining closer to 6x
than 5x. The
ratings and Stable Outlook reflect Fitch's expectation that the
company can
maintain leverage below 6x should it choose to do so (5.7x and
5.8x for the
quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2016). Nonetheless, VTR has a
thinner cushion to
withstand events such as a largely debt-financed transaction, a
worse than
expected decline in senior housing fundamentals, or an
unforeseen tenant/lease
default.
Other credit concerns include the potential for higher
volatility in operating
cash flows through the cycle given the company's REIT Investment
Diversification
and Empowerment Act (RIDEA) structured investments, increasing
uncertainty
surrounding federal healthcare legislation and Fitch's broader
concerns
surrounding the rapid growth of healthcare REITs.
LEVERAGE REMAINS AT HIGH END OF RANGE
Fitch projects that leverage will continue to sustain around 6x,
and whether it
migrates meaningfully lower will depend on the extent to which
VTR prioritizes
rating aspirations and credit metrics over other goals. The
company has a
thinner cushion against events such as deterioration in
recurring operating
EBITDA, from a decline in the RIDEA portfolio or tenant credit
issues in the net
lease portfolio, than in prior years with leverage near Fitch's
rating
sensitivity for negative momentum. The ratings have limited
tolerance for
leveraging transactions or leverage-neutral transactions that
rely on future
dispositions or equity issuances. VTR had leverage of 5.7x and
6.1x,
respectively for the quarters ended Dec. 31, 2016 and Dec. 31,
2015.
The positioning is in contrast to most other REIT asset classes,
which have
reduced leverage since the financial crisis and are currently
operating towards
the lower end of their financial policies. Fitch attributes
VTR's leverage being
higher than late 2011 (albeit declining since late 2015) to its
desire to
maintain external growth and continue to be a consolidator
within healthcare
real estate while asset yield declined and its cost of equity
fluctuated (as
measured by consensus net asset value and price relative
to NAV).
Healthcare real estate operates under a different business cycle
than other real
estate asset classes because its tenants generally provide
non-cyclical and less
discretionary services. However, Fitch believes healthcare
REITs' access to
capital and real estate values will nonetheless be affected by
the broader
business and capital markets cycles that are likely in the later
stages.
PIVOTING THE PORTFOLIO VIA LARGE TRANSACTIONS
Ventas, which is known for being willing and able to execute on
large
transactions, has undergone a fairly material pivot in its
portfolio in the last
two years. VTR will have disposed of its post-acute/skilled
nursing exposure via
the Care Capital Properties (NYSE: CCP; 'BBB-'/Outlook Stable)
spin-off in
August 2015 and the in-progress Kindred transaction, entered
acute care
hospitals via the Ardent Health Services transaction in the same
month, made a
follow-on $700 million debt investment for Ardent's purchase of
LHP announced in
October 2016, and acquired a $1.5 billion portfolio of life
sciences buildings
in September 2016.
On the margin, the transactions do not materially alter VTR's
credit profile
from a qualitative or quantitative perspective given offsetting
elements across
the transactions. Instead they demonstrate the issuer pursuing
large
transactions to enter or exit sub-sectors, particularly into
less
favored/fragmented ones where it believes it can achieve higher
returns as a
consolidator.
STEADY CASH FLOW GROWTH DRIVES FIXED CHARGE COVERAGE (FCC)
Operating cash flow growth has been resilient, sustaining in the
low single
digits as measured by same-store net operating income despite
significant levels
of supply in senior housing. VTR's portfolio has exhibited
moderating yet still
positive growth to date despite declining occupancies. Fitch is
paying
particular attention to how REITs with material senior housing
operating
portfolios perform as this is the first test of how they will
perform through a
cycle given they were principally triple-net leased portfolios
during the last
cycle. Fitch assumes cash flow growth will remain steady through
2018 resulting
in FCC in the 4x to 4.5x range (4.4x for 2016), which is strong
for the rating.
STRONG ACCESS TO CAPITAL & APPROPRIATE LIQUIDITY
A key driver of VTR's ratings is its strong access to capital.
The company has
consistently demonstrated access to the public unsecured bond
markets in the
U.S. and Canada including two 30-year note issuances. VTR's
access to capital is
supplemented by its bank lending group, which provides a $2
billion unsecured
revolving credit facility due 2019 assuming extension options
are exercised.
Fitch projects VTR's sources of liquidity cover its uses by 1.1x
for the period
Jan. 1, 2017 through Dec. 31, 2018 pro forma for the offering,
the $700 million
debt investment in Ardent and, notably, before proceeds from the
Kindred asset
sales that are expected to be realized in 2017. Fitch defines
sources as readily
available cash, availability under the revolving credit facility
and retained
cash flow from operations after dividends and uses as debt
maturities,
maintenance capital expenditures and development expenditures.
ADEQUATE CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY
VTR's unencumbered asset pool provides adequate contingent
liquidity to its
unsecured debt at 1.9x assuming a stressed 8.5% capitalization
rate at Dec. 31,
2016. The portfolio is slightly more leverageable on the margin
since the CCP
spin-off given the increased contributions from seniors housing,
offset in part
by the addition of hospitals from the Ardent transaction to the
unencumbered
pool which have limited leveragability.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for VTR include:
--Operating cash flow growth: Supported by 2.5% growth in SSNOI
adjusted for
timing effects of the Wexford transaction. Fitch has assumed
operating margins
decline to reflect lower margins for operating portfolio and
life science
portfolios relative to the CCP portfolio.
--Capital expenditures: Fitch's projections reflect announced
transactions, $900
million in 2017 and $500 million of dispositions per year in
2018 and 2019.
Given the challenges in forecasting VTR's acquisition activity,
Fitch has
assumed that volumes above these levels would be funded with a
commensurate
amount of equity/dispositions to sustain leverage in the 5.5x -
6x range.
Fitch's projections also assume VTR maintains its current spend
rate for
development, redevelopment, and maintenance capital
expenditures.
--Capital markets activity: Fitch's projections reflect
announced transactions
and assume VTR will issue $1.2 billion of unsecured debt per
year (including
this offering) to refinance maturing secured and unsecured
obligations and other
general corporate purposes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
While Fitch does not envision positive rating momentum in the
near term, the
following factors may have a positive impact on VTR's ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above
4.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered asset coverage of
unsecured debt (UA/UD)
at a stressed 8.5% capitalization rate sustaining above 4.0x.
The following factors may result in negative momentum in the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Increased cash flow volatility through-the-cycle due to
heightened RIDEA
exposure and/or material increase in RIDEA exposure;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
3.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of liquidity coverage sustaining below
1.0x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates VTR as follows:
Ventas, Inc.
--IDR 'BBB+'.
Ventas Realty, L.P. and Ventas Capital Corp.
--Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured term loans 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured guaranteed notes 'BBB+'.
Ventas Canada Finance Limited
--Senior unsecured guaranteed notes 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Britton Costa, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0524
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Caitlin Blalock
Associate Director
+1-512-215-3732
Committee Chairperson
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9153
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Oct. 6, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based compensation and include operating income
from discontinued
operations;
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $5 million of cash for working capital purposes
that is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt.
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates - Effective from 27
September 2016
to 10 March 2017 (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs -
Effective from 3
December 2015 to 16 November 2016 (pub. 03 Dec 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001