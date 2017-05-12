(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-'
rating to Verizon
Communications Inc.'s (NYSE: VZ) issuance of $1.5 billion senior
unsecured
floating rate notes due 2020. Proceeds will be used for general
corporate
purposes, which may include the repayment of outstanding debt.
Verizon's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'A-', and the Rating
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Competitive Position: The ratings are supported by Verizon
Wireless's (VZW)
strong competitive position, as evidenced through industry-low
churn rates, high
margins and the extensive coverage of approximately 98% of the
U.S. population
with its 4G LTE network. These factors are balanced against
moderately high
leverage for the rating, which stems from the February 2014
acquisition of the
remaining 45% stake in VZW, as well as the intensely competitive
wireless
environment.
Core Telecom Leverage: Including the effects of the Yahoo
acquisition and data
center sale, Fitch expects Verizon's core telecom leverage and
total adjusted
debt/EBITDAR to remain relatively stable in 2017, relative to
year-end 2016 core
telecom leverage of 2.4x and total adjusted debt/EBITDAR was
3.0x. Core telecom
leverage excludes securitizations (both off-balance-sheet and
public/144A and
on-balance-sheet asset-backed securitizations). Securitizations
are included in
total adjusted debt/EBITDAR measures.
Pending Yahoo! Acquisition: Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo!
Inc.'s operating
businesses is expected to close in the second quarter of 2017
(2Q17). In
February 2017, the two parties amended their agreement following
an
investigation into two potentially separate incidents regarding
the loss of
certain customer data. The amended agreement lowered the price
by $350 million
to approximately $4.48 billion (subject to closing adjustments)
and amended the
terms regarding post-close liabilities.
Data Center Sale: Verizon completed the $3.6 billion sale of its
U.S. and Latin
American data center sites to Equinix, Inc. on May 1, 2017.
Straight Path Communications: Verizon has agreed to acquire the
company in a
$3.1 billion in an all-stock transaction. Straight Path holds
millimeter wave
licenses nationwide in the 39 GHz band and licences in major
markets in the 28
GHz. The spectrum will be used to accelerate the deployment of
5G wireless
services.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch assumes modest revenue and EBITDA growth for Verizon
over the next few
years as the effects of the transition to unsubsidized wireless
service pricing
and unlimited service plans wind down and as acquisitions
contribute to growth.
--Debt reduction in the core business, combined with EBITDA
growth, is expected
to reduce core telecom leverage.
--VZW will continue to generate strong free cash flow (FCF) on
an operational
basis. VZW's simple FCF (EBITDA less capital spending) for the
LTM ending March
31, 2017 was approximately $27.4 billion.
--Fitch expects VZW's consolidated capital spending in 2017 to
be within company
guidance of $16.8 billion to $17.5 billion. Investment in the
wireless network,
including related investments in fiber, continues to be an area
of emphasis due
to the strong demand for 4G LTE capacity for rapidly growing
data services.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: Fitch believes a positive rating action
is unlikely in
the foreseeable future, given current levels of leverage.
Negative Rating Action: Fitch may take a negative rating action
if operating
performance causes deleveraging to take place at a materially
slower-than-anticipated pace, either alone or in combination
with material
debt-financed acquisitions. Discretionary management moves that
cause core
telecom leverage to rise above 2.5x, such as another material
acquisition or
stock repurchases, could lead to a negative action in the
absence of a strong
commitment to deleveraging.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity Profile: Verizon's liquidity is supported by
its reported
consolidated cash balance, which was $4.3 billion at March 31,
2017, and by its
undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF).
The RCF has availability of $9 billion and matures in September
2020. Fitch
expects Verizon to maintain aggregate commercial paper (CP)
balances within a
level fully backed by the RCF. The credit facility has no
ratings triggers or
other restrictive financial covenants, such as leverage or
interest coverage
tests.
Verizon's cash from operations in 2017 will be negatively
affected by wireless
handset financing under the equipment installment programs, as
the public
securitizations funding handset sales beginning in 3Q16 are
recorded in cash
from financing activities.
Debt Maturities: On a consolidated basis, as of March 31, 2017,
Verizon and its
subsidiaries had expected debt maturities (excluding capital
leases) of
approximately $1.8 billion and $5.2 billion in 2017 and 2018,
respectively.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: July 26, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Securitized equipment installment receivables are not included
in core telecom
leverage and are included in off-balance sheet debt.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001