(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of
'B+' to the new
$825 million five-year secured second-lien notes being issued by
VFH Parent LLC
(VFH), a debt-issuing subsidiary of Virtu Financial LLC (Virtu),
in connection
with the firm's acquisition of KCG Holdings Inc. (KCG). For more
information on
the transaction, please refer to Fitch's press release, 'Fitch
Affirms Virtu at
'BB-' Following KCG Announcement; Outlook Stable' and 'Fitch
Rates Virtu Entity
and New Secured Term Loan 'BB-'; Outlook Stable', available on
Fitch's website
at www.fitchratings.com.
A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR and SENIOR DEBT
The debt rating of 'B+' on the secured second lien notes is one
notch lower than
VFH's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior secured term loan
ratings of 'BB-',
reflecting the notes' subordinated position behind the senior
secured term loan,
and, therefore, higher loss severity potential under a stress
scenario.
VFH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Virtu and as such, its
ratings are aligned
with those of Virtu and reflect the firm's established market
position as a
technology-driven market-maker across various venues,
geographies and products,
its diversified and growing revenue base, scalable business
model, and
experienced management team. Fitch believes that Virtu's
passive, market-neutral
trading strategies in highly liquid products and extremely short
holding periods
minimize market and liquidity risks. Additionally, the firm's
risk controls are
believed to be robust, as evidenced by minimal instances of
material historical
operational losses.
VFH's ratings are constrained by elevated operational risk
inherent in
technology-driven trading, reliance on volatile transactional
revenue, potential
competitive threats arising from evolving market structures and
technologies and
heightened regulatory scrutiny of designated market-making,
high-frequency
trading and dark pools.
Other rating constraints include elevated post-acquisition
leverage, a
relatively limited funding and liquidity profile primarily
reliant on short-term
secured funding facilities, an elevated payout ratio and a
moderate level of
key-man risk associated with Virtu's co-founders whose
departures could affect
Virtu's franchise and long-term strategic direction.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations for strong
execution on the
integration of KCG, a termination of the proprietary trading
activities at KCG,
realization of approximately $440 million in capital synergies
allowing for
deleveraging in the near term, and gradual realizations of
expense synergies
allowing for additional de-leveraging over the Outlook horizon.
The Outlook also
reflects the belief that Virtu will maintain its low market-risk
profile,
consistent management team, and strong liquidity levels.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the secured second-lien notes is one notch lower
than VFH's IDR
and would be expected to move in tandem with changes to VFH's
IDR.
Virtu and VFH's ratings could be negatively impacted by an
increase in the
firm's risk profile post-acquisition, resulting from the
continuation of
proprietary trading, and an inability to execute on the
projected capital
synergies allowing for debt principal reduction in the months
following the
transaction close. Additionally, shortfalls in projected cost
savings and/or
debt reductions that prevent leverage from declining below 3.5x,
on a
debt-to-adjusted EBITDA basis, over the Outlook horizon would
also pressure
ratings longer-term.
Negative rating actions could also result from material
operational or risk
management failures, adverse regulatory or legal actions,
failure to maintain
Virtu's market position in the face of evolving market
structures and
technologies, and/or deterioration in the firm's liquidity
profile.
Positive rating action, though likely limited to the 'BB' rating
category, could
result from continued strong operating performance and minimal
operational
losses over a longer period of time while returning and
sustaining cash flow
leverage levels below 3.5x. In addition, a higher proportion of
recurring
revenue derived from service contracts and increased funding
flexibility,
including demonstrated access to third party funding through a
variety of market
cycles, could also contribute to positive rating momentum.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
VFH Parent LLC
--Senior second lien notes of 'B+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Michael Dodge
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0379
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: May 19, 2017
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10
Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
