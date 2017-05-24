(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Voyage Care
Bondco PLC's
GBP215 million senior secured notes an instrument rating of
'BB-' with a
Recovery Rating of 'RR1' (100% recovery rate in the event of
default) and GBP35
million second lien notes an instrument rating of 'B-' with a
Recovery Rating of
'RR4' (33% recovery rate). Fitch has also affirmed the
'B-'Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) for Voyage Bidco Ltd. (Voyage) with Stable
Outlook.
The new notes were used to refinance Voyage's existing GBP222
million senior
notes maturing in August 2018 and GBP50 million second lien
notes maturing in
February 2019. These notes were redeemed on 13 May 2017. In
addition, the
refinancing saw an equity contribution of GBP28 million into the
business and
provided a GBP45 million revolving credit facility (RCF),
resulting in slightly
better rating headroom.
The transaction has addressed Voyage's short-dated capital
structure and
improved the company's liquidity profile over the medium term.
The modest equity
injection as well as the lower senior and second lien debt
amounts, have been
reflected in our updated Recovery Ratings. We base our recovery
analysis on a
liquidation approach given Voyage's significant owned real
estate portfolio.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Significant Asset Base: The instrument ratings and recovery
prospects of Voyage
are underpinned by its ownership of 90% of its registered
properties. Valued at
GBP360 million in November 2016 (freehold and long leasehold
assets), Voyage's
strong portfolio of freehold assets properties gives the company
greater
operating flexibility due to lower rental costs. This underpins
our superior
recovery expectations for the secured notes, which are reflected
in the
instrument rating being three notches above the IDR. Fitch bases
its recovery
analysis on the company's underlying asset values, by applying a
liquidation
approach.
Average Recovery Prospects for Second Lien Notes: Based on our
recovery
assumptions, the second lien notes carry moderate recovery
prospects in a
default scenario given their subordination to the super senior
RCF and senior
secured notes in the debt waterfall. This is reflected in the
instrument rating
of 'B-'/'RR4'.
Pressure on Credit Metrics: Fitch conservatively expects funds
from operations
(FFO) adjusted net leverage to peak at above 7.5x in financial
year ending March
2018 (FY18), with only gradual and modest deleveraging
thereafter. The
anticipated increase in leverage and weak free cash flow (FCF)
generation,
together with FFO fixed charge cover of just above 1.5x,
underpin the IDR of
'B-'. However, we expect slightly better financial flexibility
by way of lower
interest costs leading to improved free cash flow (FCF)
generation and FFO fixed
charge cover trending towards 2.0x by FY19.
Diversified Services Support Credit Profile: Voyage's business
risk profile is
supported by a diversified service offering covering the full
spectrum of social
care needs for people with learning disabilities in either a
registered care
home, a supported living setting or as outreach services.
Voyage's service line
diversification provides resilience to the tightening in
registered care homes
eligibility criteria set by local authorities as they move
towards less costly
options such as supported living and domiciliary care.
Meaningful Execution Risk: Voyage's strategy is to expand
substantially its
community-based care services business, which bears some
execution risks in our
view. However, Fitch sees Voyage's ability to offer the full
service spectrum to
local authorities as a key competitive advantage compared with
smaller, less
diversified players.
Dependence on Local-Authority Funding: Voyage's ratings are
constrained by a
high dependence on local government, which accounts for around
90% of the
company's funding. Due to the current reduction in UK
local-authority budgets,
Fitch expects the average level of fees paid by them to remain
under pressure.
The implementation of the council tax precept (an option to
increase council tax
with revenues ring-fenced for social care) by the majority of
local authorities
has resulted in an increase in average fees, although not
sufficient to
compensate fully the existing underfunding of care, which has
been exacerbated
by the introduction of the National Living Wage. As a result,
Fitch expects
Voyage EBITDA margin to remain under pressure.
Volatile Outlook for UK Social Care: The UK social care market
will remain
difficult, entering a period of short-term volatility,
characterised by
continued growth in demand, further expected wage inflation and
potentially
widening labour shortage as a result of the focus on limiting
immigration.
Fitch is sceptical about the current political will and ability
to address the
long-term funding issues given the current political priorities
relating to
Brexit and the uncertainty it presents to the long-term planning
of public
finances. In Fitch's opinion, this will remove some of the
visibility for the
sector and increase short-term volatility, which could delay any
further
consolidation in the short term. The subject has, however,
gained greater
prominence in the political debate and is emerging as a central
topic in the
run-up to the general election in June 2017.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Fitch has observed significantly pressures on ratings in the UK
leveraged care
home sector that has been affected by a reduction of local
authorities' fee
rates in real terms, with pressures on profitability exacerbated
by increasing
costs as a result of the increase in the National Living Wage
from April 2016.
This has led to impaired profitability across the sector as cost
inflation could
not be passed on to payers, increasingly threatening the
underlying business
model of operators and making leveraged capital structures
increasingly
unsustainable.
However, immediate funding pressures have eased as local
authorities are now
able to raise the social care council tax precept, which - as it
is applied
cumulatively over years - has alleviated imminent funding
shortages. During late
2016 the sector saw for the first time funding increases,
predominantly in areas
of most critical needs such as elderly services.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
-Increase in sales by 3% in FY17, 6% in FY18 and around 12%
thereafter, mainly
driven by a significant growth of community-based care services
through tender
wins, together with an average 2%-3% increase in local-authority
average weekly
fee funding the registered care division;
- EBITDA margins declining to 14.1% in 2020 from 20.3% in 2016
mainly due to a
shift in Voyage's business mix with an expansion of the
community base care
services division which is expected to represent 45% of Voyage
Care revenue in
2020 compared with 25% in 2016. In addition, payroll costs will
rise due to the
introduction of the National Living Wage in April 2016, which is
not adequately
compensated by the local authorities' increase in fees,
especially for the
Community Base Care Services division.
- Capex at around 6% of sales up to FY18, 4% of sales
thereafter. Capex is
essentially maintenance capex, which is compulsory for the
reputation and the
occupancy rate of the business.
- FCF generation flat during FY17 and FY18, followed by around
3% of sales on
average.
- No dividends paid.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
-Improving medium-term visibility around the sustainability of
the UK social
care business model, resulting in greater scale (EBITDA above
GBP50 million)
and/or improving profitability and cash generation along with:
-FFO adjusted net leverage of 6.5x or below on a sustained
basis;
-FFO fixed charge coverage above 2.0x;
-Sustained FCF generation translating into FCF margin of at
least low -single
digits as a percentage of sales.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
-Further pressure on the UK social care business model,
including Voyage's
inability to reposition the business model towards the growth of
the assisted
living sector, leading to:
-FFO adjusted net leverage trending above 8.5x on a sustained
basis;
-FFO fixed charge coverage sustainably below 1.5x;
-Sustained negative FCF generation leading to weak liquidity
buffer.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch considers Voyage's liquidity is satisfactory with cash on
balance sheet of
GBP28 million post-refinancing, together with committed undrawn
RCF of GBP38
million.
Voyage does not have meaningful debt maturities in the near-term
as the group's
newly issued GBP215 million senior secured notes and GBP35
million second lien
mature in 2023.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Louise Liu
Analyst
+44 203 560 1660
Supervisory Analyst
Frank Orthbandt
Director
+44 20 3530 1037
Fitch Ratings Ltd.
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch adjusts
financial leverage
for annual lease obligations capitalising these with a multiple
of 8x. We also
consider GBP2 million of cash as restricted, absorbed by the
group's working
capital needs.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
