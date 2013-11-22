(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Wanda
Properties Overseas Limited (Wanda Properties) USD600m 4.875% guaranteed bonds
due 2018 a final 'BBB+' rating. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably
guaranteed by Wanda Commercial Properties (HK) Co., Limited (Wanda HK), a wholly
owned subsidiary of Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co., Ltd.'s (Wanda;
'BBB+'/Stable).
In place of a guarantee, Wanda has granted a keepwell deed and a deed of equity
interest purchase undertaking to ensure that Wanda HK and Wanda Properties have
sufficient assets and liquidity to meet their respective obligations for the USD
bonds. Wanda has also introduced a standby facility under the keepwell deed to
provide Wanda Properties with sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations for
the USD bonds.
Wanda's ratings are supported by its strong and growing recurring cash flows
from its investment property portfolio of 71 retail malls and 39 hotels across
China, the largest nationwide investment property portfolio in China. Its total
gross leasable area (GLA) of 6.5m sqm at 30 June 2013 makes it the largest
commercial landlord in China.
The company's flagship developments, called Wanda Plaza, enjoy high occupancy
rates and continued rental rate growth and always open with 100% occupancy,
reflecting management's strong execution capabilities. Wanda has a
well-established brand and is likely to continue benefitting significantly from
China's urbanisation and income growth.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Unique Business Model: The rapid increase in the number of Wanda Plazas from 33
in 2010 to 71 as of June 2013 is largely funded by development property sales.
In general, retail malls and hotels take up 15% to 20% of each Wanda Plaza's
gross floor area (GFA) while the rest are development properties. This business
model has driven Wanda's rental and property management income to grow at almost
CNY2bn a year to CNY7.55bn in the last 12 months to June 2013, at a compounded
annual growth rate (CAGR) of 67.7% since 2010.
In Wanda's business model, the expansion of its investment property portfolio is
majority funded by net sales proceeds from its development properties. As both
cash and debt are fungible across the businesses, Fitch has made several
assumptions in Wanda's ratio calculation. All cash and debt that support 30% of
development inventory (net of pre-sales proceeds) are allocated to the
development business. The 30% ratio is in line with the trends for large Chinese
homebuilders. Residual debt is allocated to the investment property business.
Proven Track Record: Wanda's track record of timely delivery of projects, high
occupancy rates and continued rental rate growth reflects management's strong
execution capabilities. It has a well-established brand that allows it access to
choice locations for new projects and partnership with high-quality tenants.
These factors also support its property sales.
Improving Long-Term Financial Profile: Fitch expects Wanda's cash flow and
leverage profile to improve in the long run as its investment property business
reaches steady growth while its development properties' scale and debt level
plateau. Wanda's strong expansion of its investment property portfolio, where
revenue grew 59% and 96% in 2012 and 2011 respectively, contrasts with a slower
increase in development property pre-sales of 12% and 37% for the same periods.
This steady state is likely to happen after 2016. The continued growth in the
investment property business has helped to rapidly improve the ratio of Wanda's
investment property EBITDA to interest to 2.2x in H113 from 1.9x and 1.6x in
2012 and 2011 respectively. These measures strongly support the ratings.
Significant Medium-Term Capex: Wanda's credit strengths are tempered by its
significant capex under an aggressive plan to open 25 to 30 Wanda Plazas
annually. Fitch expects Wanda to generate negative free cash flow (FCF) as long
as its investment properties under development exceed 20% of its total
investment properties; even as it achieves substantial development property
sales.
Vulnerability to Market Shocks: Fitch expects Wanda to face tighter liquidity
due to working capital outflows in the event of a sharp downturn in sales. Wanda
has limited flexibility in deferring construction expenditure for both its capex
and development properties already sold. However, such market shocks, which
occurred in China in 2008, were short lived.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- investment property debt/recurring EBITDA sustained below 5.0x (7.9x in H113);
- investment property to interest sustained above 3.0x;
- investment properties under development as a percentage of total investment
property sustained below 20%;
- sustained positive free cash flow;
- stabilisation of landbank inventory, indicating a steady-state in development
activities.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- investment property debt/recurring EBITDA sustained above 7.0x;
- investment property EBITDA to interest sustained below 2.0x;
- unsecured assets/unsecured debt sustained below 2.5x (4.0x in H113) may lead
to a negative action on the senior unsecured debt.
As Wanda remains a privately owned company, prompt information disclosure is
necessary to monitor the ratings.