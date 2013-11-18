(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned the following
rating to Weber County (the county), Utah's general obligation (GO) bonds:
--$39.4 million GO and refunding bonds, series 2013, 'AAA'.
The bonds will be sold via competitive sale on Dec. 5, 2013. Bond proceeds will
finance capital improvements to the county's library system and refund a portion
of the county's outstanding GO refunding bonds, series 2004 for savings.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are general obligations of the county payable from the proceeds of ad
valorem taxes levied, without limitation as to rate or amount, on all taxable
property within the county, sufficient to repay fully the series 2013 bonds'
principal and interest.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HEALTHY FINANCIAL POSITION; BUDGET BALANCE: The county maintained solid general
fund balances, liquidity, and breakeven to positive net operations throughout
the recession, augmented by good reserves and borrowable funds outside the
general fund. The county demonstrated consistently its ability to offset general
fund revenue volatility on the expenditure side, assisted by conservative
budgeting and a flexible labor environment.
AFFORDABLE DEBT PROFILE: The county's largely conservative debt structure is
characterized by low debt, moderate principal amortization, limited future debt
issuance plans, and low carrying costs. Rising pension costs are expected to
stabilize and the county's other post-employment benefit (OPEB) plan is closed.
MANAGEABLE RISK: Recently issued special assessment bonds associated with new
private development are supported by a county pledge. In the unlikely event that
the entire debt became the county's responsibility, Fitch estimates that the
annual maximum cost impact could be absorbed by the county.
SOLID AND DIVERSE ECONOMY: The county economy is well diversified, with good
economic development prospects, and its rebounding tax base is expected to
benefit from new development. While the county's unemployment rate is low, its
mixed socioeconomic characteristics likely reflect larger family sizes and a
relatively youthful population.
SOUND MANAGEMENT: The county's tenured administration is well aligned with
elected officials and is supported in its prudent financial management practices
by a cooperative labor environment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating is sensitive to shifts in fundamental credit characteristics
including the county's low debt profile, strong financial management practices,
and diversified economy. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that
such shifts are unlikely.
CREDIT PROFILE
The county is situated approximately 35 miles north of Salt Lake City and covers
662 square miles, with its major population areas located at the foot of the
northern Wasatch Mountains. It is the fourth most populous Utah county with an
estimated 2012 population of 236,640. The county seat is Odgen City, and there
are 14 other municipalities.
HEALTHY FINANCIAL POSITION
The county maintained solid general fund balances, liquidity, and breakeven to
positive net operations after transfers throughout the recession. The 2012
ending total general fund balance was a strong $14.6 million or 25.5% of
spending, and the unrestricted general fund balance was also strong at $14
million or 24.4% of spending. The estimated 2013 ending total general fund
balance is slightly lower at $13.2 million or 22.4% of spending, in part because
the county appropriated $1 million to complete a capital project that year. The
fiscal 2014 budget anticipates maintaining the total general fund balance at
around the same level.
The healthy general fund results are augmented by good reserves and borrowable
funds held outside the general fund, the ability to shift parts of the county's
tax rates to the general fund if necessary, and the automatic property tax levy
adjustment that occurs in Utah jurisdictions when there are assessed valuation
declines. This automatic property tax adjustment provides valuable downside
protection for the county's largest general fund revenue source (property taxes
represented 49% of 2012 general fund revenues).
The county has consistently demonstrated its ability to offset any general fund
revenue volatility on the expenditure side, assisted by conservative budgeting
and a flexible labor environment. The county has used attrition, vacant
positions, personnel expenditure controls, and departmental cost cutting to good
effect, only experiencing a very small general fund net operating deficit after
transfers in 2010. There are no deficits in funds outside the general fund.
AFFORDABLE DEBT PROFILE
The county's total debt burden is low at $1,265 per capita and 1.8% of market
valuation. Principal amortizes at a moderate 59% in 10 years. In line with the
county's largely conservative approach to debt, there is no exposure to capital
appreciation bonds, variable rate debt, or swap agreements. The only anticipated
new debt issuance, $10.6 million of GO bonds likely to be issued in 2015, would
be the second and final tranche of debt to finance library improvements.
The county participates in the state's Utah Retirement System. In recent years,
the state has implemented material pension reforms which will slow pension
funding growth moving forward. Recessionary investment losses lowered the public
employees' noncontributory system's funded ratio to a moderately weak 74.3%
(using Fitch's standardized 7% investment return rate), while the contributory
system's funded ratio remains more adequately funded at 80.1% (at the 7%
investment return rate). The system uses a five-year smoothing period, so recent
losses have now largely been incorporated into current contribution rates. While
the county's contribution cost increases by 4.6% in 2014, rates should start to
stabilize moving forward.
Under a closed other post-employment benefit (OPEB) plan, the county offers
retirement benefits only to employees who joined the county before Jan. 1, 2008.
The benefits, employer contributions, and employee contributions are governed by
county policy and can be amended at any time. The county expects to continue
funding OPEBs on a pay-as-you-go basis and the unfunded actuarial accrued
liability is not expected to grow beyond the current level of $13.4 million
since the OPEB plan is closed.
The county's total debt service, pension contribution, and OPEB pay-as-you-go
costs in 2012 were a manageable 13.2% of total governmental expenditures. This
level of carrying cost should remain roughly stable given limited new debt
issuances, the moderate amortization of outstanding debt, the expected
flattening out of pension contributions, and the closed OPEB plan.
GENERAL FUND-BACKED SPECIAL ASSESSMENT BONDS NOT MATERIAL RISK
In August 2013, the county issued $17.7 million in special assessment bonds to
pay for public infrastructure improvements to privately-owned land adjacent to
the Powder Mountain ski resort. The bonds will be repaid fully by special
assessments collected from a private development company and future property
owners over 19.5 years. The county has agreed to guarantee the bond repayments
through replenishment of the $1.5 million bond-funded portion of the debt
service reserve fund (equivalent to one year of debt service). While these
special assessment bonds are the least conservative element of the county's debt
profile, the county's worst case liability is only $1.5 million per year (annual
debt service), representing 2.6% of projected 2013 general fund revenues, and
the county would have a variety of means with which to meet that additional
cost. The county's debt profile would remain low even if the entire special
assessment bond debt became the county's responsibility to repay. Fitch
anticipates that these bonds will remain a unique deal for the county.
SOLID AND DIVERSE ECONOMY
The county employment market is dominated by Hill Air Force Base (located in
adjacent Davis County), government, education (including Weber State University
which has 25,000 students), health care, and a significant manufacturing
presence. After hitting a high 9% unemployment rate in 2010, the county's
unemployment rate dropped to 5.4% in July 2013, below the national rate of 7.7%
although still above the state rate of 4.6%. The county is experiencing
employment growth in most sectors.
The county's mixed socioeconomic profile is characterized by below average per
capita money income, but slightly higher than average median household income
and a below average individual poverty rate when compared to the nation. This
likely reflects larger family sizes, a relatively youthful population, and the
county's below-average educational profile.
The county's low average house price (approximately $161,000) is likely a
significant contributor to its steady population growth which averaged 1.6%
annually during 2000-2011. While the county's taxable assessed valuation took an
8.6% hit during 2010-2012, primarily due to residential property value declines,
it started to rebound by 3.1% in 2013 and the county is assuming a further 2%
growth from new development in 2014. The county is seeing considerable ongoing
investment by leading local businesses, growing numbers of residential building
permits, and fewer property tax delinquencies.
SOUND MANAGEMENT
The county's tenured administration meets all its financial management policy
and procedure requirements and relevant state legislation and is well aligned
with its elected officials. While the community is very tax sensitive, there was
no organized opposition to the library bond measure and voter support proved
more than sufficient at 54%. There is no collective bargaining with labor which
provides the county with considerable personnel expenditure flexibility.