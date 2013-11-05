(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Germany-based
Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank AG's (WestImmo) senior unsecured
debt programme a
Long-term rating of 'A-' and a Short-term rating of 'F1'.
It should be noted that these ratings are assigned to the
programme and not to
the notes issued under the programme. There is no assurance that
notes issued
under this programme will be assigned a rating, or that the
rating assigned to a
specific issue under this programme will be the same as the
respective
programme's rating.
Fitch has also assigned Long-term ratings of 'A-' to a number of
WestImmo's
senior unsecured bonds (see list of ISINs below) and of 'AAA'
to WestImmo's
guaranteed obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The programmes' and securities' ratings are aligned with
WestImmo's Long-term
and Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) of 'A-' and 'F1' and
are driven by
an extremely high likelihood that support from its owner would
be forthcoming,
if needed. This view is supported by Fitch's analysis of
WestImmo's sole
ultimate owner, Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA, AAA/Stable) which
in turn is
48.2%-owned by North Rhine Westphalia (NRW, AAA/Stable).
WestImmo's IDRs were
assigned on 10 October 2013 (see 'Fitch Rates Westdeutsche
ImmobilienBank AG
'A-'; Outlook on www.fitchratings.com).
WestImmo's guaranteed obligations benefit from grandfathered
Gewahrtragerhaftung
(statutory guarantor liability) of former WestLB AG (today
Portigon AG, rated
A+/Stable), whose guaranteed obligations benefit from
grandfathered
Gewahrtragerhaftung of NRW
RATING SENSITIVITIES
WestImmo's IDRs, and thus the programme and (non-guaranteed)
securities ratings,
are subject to the same sensitivities as WestImmo's IDRs and
driven by support
dynamics between NRW, EAA and WestImmo.
However, it is extremely unlikely that the ratings of WestImmo's
guaranteed
obligations would be affected by an ownership change.
Fitch has assigned the following senior unsecured bonds a 'A-'
Long-term rating:
DE000A1A6DK3
DE000A0DRG79
DE000A0DRG87
DE000A0DRG95
DE000A0DRGV9
DE000A0DRGW7
DE000A1A6DG1
DE000A1EL5K3
DE000A1EL5S6
Fitch has assigned the following senior unsecured bonds, which
benefit from
grandfathered Gewahrtragerhaftung, a 'AAA' Long-term rating
DE0007769788
DE0007769796
DE0007769895
DE000A0D65H2
DE000A0DRGZ0
XS0202314919
DE0007769747
DE000A0DRG61
DE000A0EUL19
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Markus Schmitt
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 129
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Erste Abwicklungsanstalt
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.