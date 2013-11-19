(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BBB+' rating to The
Western Union Company's (Western Union) proposed $250 million,
5.5-year senior
unsecured note offering. Proceeds from the offering will be used
for general
corporate purposes, including repayment of indebtedness. Fitch
expects proceeds
will effectively refinance a portion of the company's $500
million 6.5% senior
unsecured notes due February 2014.
RATINGS DRIVERS
Western Union's ratings and Outlook are supported by the
following factors:
--Extensive domestic and growing international agent network
with a strong
worldwide brand;
--Revenue stability from strong global diversification and
consumer exposure;
and
--An asset-light business model with a largely variable cost
structure due to
the company's network of agents which generally own and operate
the retail
locations.
Credit concerns include:
--New payment technologies could challenge traditional
remittance services,
particularly if certain economies broadly adopt cashless
payments, but this
trend will likely take years to materially impact Western Union,
if at all;
--The compliance risks associated with regulations governing
Western Union's
business in numerous jurisdictions worldwide. The company
received a subpoena by
the U.S. Attorney's Office in California in March 2012, related
to an
investigation against a former Western Union agent. The company
was also
notified that it is the subject of an investigation into
structuring and money
laundering. It is not possible to estimate the potential
liability, if any, to
the company from this action;
--Significant foreign currency exposure given broad
international
diversification although natural hedges in the cost structure of
the business
essentially protect profitability as a percentage of revenue;
--Event risk dominated by shareholder friendly actions as the
ratings
incorporate Fitch's expectation that Western Union will use the
majority of its
excess free cash flow for stock buybacks and acquisitions;
--Longer-term, Western Union is likely to face increased
competition from
regional and multi-national banks entering the remittance
market. However,
Western Union's relatively unique customer base represents a
potential asset to
financial institutions looking to offer traditional services to
migrant workers
which the company may be able to monetize in the future;
--The risk of adverse political environments or legislation
impacting migration
flows although this risk is mitigated by Western Union's broad
geographic
diversification.
Liquidity as of Sept. 30, 2013 was solid with cash of $1.7
billion and a fully
available $1.65 billion senior unsecured revolving credit
facility, expiring
January 2017, which fully supports Western Union's $1.5 billion
4(2) commercial
paper program. In addition, free cash flow was approximately
$545 million over
the latest 12 month period.
Total debt as of Sept. 30, 2013 was $4 billion consisting
principally of:
--$500 million in 6.5% senior unsecured notes due February 2014;
--$250 million floating rate senior unsecured notes due August
2015;
--$250 million in 2.375% senior unsecured notes due December
2015;
--$1 billion in 5.93% senior unsecured notes due October 2016;
--$500 million in 2.875% senior unsecured notes due December
2017;
--$400 million in 3.65% senior unsecured notes due August 2018;
--$325 million in 5.253% senior unsecured notes due April 2020;
--$500 million in 6.2% senior unsecured notes due November 2036;
--$250 million in 6.2% senior unsecured notes due June 2040.
The $250 million in floating rate notes due 2015 were issued to
refinance in
part the notes maturing in 2014.
Fitch currently rates as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured credit facility 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper program 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
--The potential for Western Union to increase leverage to fund
future
acquisitions or shareholder friendly actions;
--A further decline in EBITDA profit margins due to additional
pricing pressures
which would suggest a more significant and prolonged competitive
challenge than
what is currently factored into the ratings.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
--A sustained rebound in EBITDA margins coupled with high single
digit revenue
growth over several years.
