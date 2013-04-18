(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Westpac
Banking
Corporation's (WBC, 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') Series 2013-C2 issue of
EUR1.0bn
mortgage covered bonds a 'AAA' rating with a Stable Outlook. The
fixed rate bond
is due in April 2020 and benefits from a 12-month extendable
maturity.
RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on WBC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', a
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high) and an asset percentage
(AP) of 86.3%,
which is equivalent to Fitch's breakeven AP for a 'AAA' rating,
supporting a
'AA' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and a 'AAA'
rating after
giving credit for recoveries. The Outlook on the covered bonds
reflects the
Stable Outlook on WBC's IDR.
The driver of the D-Cap is the high risk assessment for
liquidity gap and
systemic risk. This is principally driven by a weak pre-maturity
test that
allows for a mandatory six-month asset sale period prior to a
scheduled hard
bullet covered bond maturity, whereas Fitch has assessed the
time required to
sell cover pool assets in Australia to be at least 12 months.
The D-Cap of 2,
when combined with the institution's IDR and recovery uplift,
continues to
support a 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds.
As of end-February 2013, the cover pool consisted of 75,118
loans secured by
first-ranking mortgages of Australian residential properties
with a total
outstanding balance of AUD18.9bn. The portfolio is wholly made
up of full
documentation loans which have a weighted average current
loan-to-value ratio of
64.2%, and a weighted average seasoning of 45 months. Floating
rate loans
comprise 81.6% and fixed rate loans 18.4% of the cover pool by
balance. The
mortgage portfolio is geographically distributed across
Australia's states, with
the largest concentrations being in New South Wales (38.8%) and
Victoria
(27.4%).
In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average
frequency of
foreclosure for the cover assets of 9.4%, and a weighted average
recovery rate
of 55.5%. The agency's mortgage default analysis is based on its
Australian
residential mortgage criteria.
Maturity mismatches are significant, with the weighted-average
residual life of
the assets at 16.8 years and of the liabilities at 4.3 years.
RATING SENSITIVITY
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the
issuer's Long-Term
IDR is downgraded by two or more notches; if the D-Cap falls by
more than one
category; or if the programme's AP rises above the breakeven AP
of 86.3%.
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Westpac Banking
Corporation. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
September 2012;
'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria', dated 25 July 2012; and
'APAC Residential
Mortgage Criteria', dated 3 August 2012; 'APAC Residential
Mortgage Criteria
Addendum - Australia', dated 3 August 2012; 'Covered Bonds
Rating Criteria -
Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 14
November 2012; 'Global
Criteria for Lender's Mortgage Insurance in RMBS', dated 7
September 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
