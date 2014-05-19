(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Limited has
assigned Thailand-based property investment company WHA
Corporation Public
Company Limited's (WHA) senior unsecured debentures of up to
THB2bn an 'A-(tha)'
National Long-Term Rating. Simultaneously, Fitch has affirmed
WHA's National
Long-Term Rating at 'A-(tha)', National Short-Term Rating at
'F2(tha)' and the
National Long-Term Rating on its senior unsecured debentures at
'A-(tha)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
The new debentures will be issued in two tranches due in 2017
and 2019. The
proceeds will be used to finance WHA's expansion plan.
The senior unsecured debentures are rated at the same level as
WHA's National
Long-Term Rating. This is based on Fitch's expectation that
WHA's future debt
will be on an unsecured basis, rather than on a secured basis as
some of its
existing debt is. This is because recent project loans granted
by its main
bankers are on an unsecured basis with a negative pledge
condition. At end-March
2014, WHA's secured debt was about 40% of the company's total
debt. WHA's
secured debt to EBITDA decreased to 1.1x at end-2013 from 8.4x
at end-2012.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Increasing Debt Burden: Due to its continued large investment
plan over the next
two to three years, Fitch expects WHA's net debt level to
increase to more than
THB8bn in 2015 from THB4.9bn at end-2013. Fitch expects WHA's
financial leverage
as measured by funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted
leverage, to increase
to 3.5x-4.5x over 2014-2015. WHA's sales of investment
properties that totalled
THB6.6bn in 2013 helped decrease its FFO-adjusted leverage
significantly to 2.8x
at end-2013, from 9.3x at end-2012.
Rising Recurring Income: Fitch expects WHA's rental and service
income in 2015
to increase to above THB1bn, contributing more than 40% to WHA's
total EBITDA
(from THB500m with less than 20% contribution in 2013), driven
by the high
take-up rate and strong demand for modern warehouses in
Thailand. However,
should the local economic slowdown be prolonged, it could have
an impact on the
company's expansion plan and the growth of recurring income in
the long term as
well as sales of mature investment properties to property funds
and/or real
estate investment trusts (REIT), which could, in turn, affect
the ability of the
company to deleverage.
Leading Niche Position: WHA is a market leader in the
development of premium
built-to-suit warehouses for lease. Given the prime location and
unique quality
of WHA's warehouses, occupancy has been at 100% for the past
five years.
Competition is limited with only a few large players with
different product
offerings, such as smaller and standard ready-built warehouses.
These factors
should enable the company to maintain revenue growth and strong
margins in
warehouse leasing over the medium term.
Pre-Leased Strategy: The involvement of potential tenants from
the beginning of
project development under WHA's built-to-suit concept not only
secures the
projects' occupancy by pre-leased contracts before the
investment, but also
creates strong business alliances with tenants. This increases
the potential for
repeat business from existing customers and strong referrals.
Strong Tenant Base: WHA's tenants mainly consist of large
multinational
companies, with long-term lease contracts. More than 50% of
leasable area is
occupied by tenants in the consumer and healthcare industry,
which is low in
cyclicality, helping to underpin WHA's cash flow.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- Aggressive expansion leading to FFO adjusted leverage at above
4.5x on a
sustained basis
- Failure to increase rental and service income to above THB1bn
by 2015
- Change in the company's business strategy towards a pre-built
approach from
the existing pre-lease approach
Positive rating action over the next 12-24 months is unlikely
given the
company's expansion plan.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Somruedee Chaiworarat
Director
+66 2108 0160
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Obboon Thirachit
Director
+66 2108 0159
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 5 August 2013, and
'National Scale
Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
