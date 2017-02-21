(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BB+/RR1' rating to
Windstream Service, LLC's (Windstream; NASDAQ: WIN) issuance of
$580 million of
senior secured term loans due 2024. Term loan proceeds were used
to repay the
$572 million amount outstanding under its senior secured tranche
B5 term loan
due 2019. Windstream's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'BB-', and
the Rating
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Merger with EarthLink: Windstream reached an agreement to merge
with EarthLink
Holdings Corp. (EarthLink) in an all-stock transaction with a
total value,
including debt, of approximately $1.1 billion. Windstream will
refinance
approximately $436 million of EarthLink's outstanding debt with
$450 million of
incremental senior secured tranche B6 term loans that will be
drawn at the
transaction's close. Fitch expects EarthLink to become a
guarantor of
Windstream's credit facilities and senior unsecured notes. The
transaction is
expected to close in the first half of 2017, following customary
shareholder and
regulatory approvals.
Windstream anticipates realizing more than $125 million of
annual run-rate
synergies three years after the close of the merger: $110
million in operating
cost savings and $15 million in capital spending savings.
Windstream expects to
realize $50 million in synergies in each of the first two years
following the
merger, with the remaining $25 million to be realized by the end
of year three.
In its base case assumptions for Windstream, Fitch has assumed
moderately lower
cost savings in each of the three years following the merger.
Windstream also
expects to benefit from net operating loss carryforwards that
are estimated to
have a net present value of approximately $95 million at the
close of the
transaction.
Fitch believes there are strategic benefits to the transaction,
with both
companies focused on growing their enterprise services business.
The combined
network of the company will consist of approximately 145,000
route miles of
fiber, positioning the company as one of the largest network
providers in the
U.S.
Fitch believes there are potential execution risks to achieving
the operating
cost and capital expenditure synergies following the close of
the merger.
Initial savings are expected to be realized from reduced
selling, general and
administrative savings as corporate overheads and other public
company cost
savings arise. Over time, the company is expected to realize the
benefits of
lower network access costs as on-network opportunities lower
third-party network
access costs. Finally, cost savings are gradually expected to
be realized by IT
and billing system cost savings.
In Fitch's view, the transaction is beneficial to Windstream's
credit profile,
as the transaction will reduce the company's leverage modestly
following the
close of the transaction, with further potential improvements
arising as
synergies are realized. Synergies are also expected to
contribute to an
improving FCF profile in 2017 and beyond.
Near-Term Pressures: In the first nine months of 2016,
Windstream experienced a
decline of less than 3% in adjusted service revenue (adjusted
for disposed
businesses). Since the beginning of the year, sequential
revenues have been
relatively stable in the consumer and small/medium business
segment, and the
enterprise segment. The company has experienced some pressure in
the wholesale
segment, as well as the small/medium business competitive local
exchange carrier
segment. Fitch's base case (excluding the EarthLink acquisition)
assumes EBITDAR
returns to growth in 2018 and revenue growth turns positive in
2019.
Revenue Mix Changes: Windstream derives approximately two-thirds
of its revenues
from enterprise services, consumer high-speed internet services
and its carrier
customers (core and wholesale), which all have growing or stable
prospects in
the long term. Certain legacy revenues remain pressured, but
Windstream's
revenues should stabilize gradually as legacy revenues dwindle
in the mix.
Leverage Metrics: Fitch estimates total adjusted debt/EBITDAR
was approximately
5.4x in 2016 and will be 5.1x in 2017. Fitch's estimates include
the debt
reduction associated with the June 2016 monetization of
Windstream's remaining
19.6% stake in Communications Sales & Leasing (CSAL) via two
debt-for-equity
exchanges. The disposition of shares retired approximately $672
million in debt.
In calculating total adjusted debt, Fitch applies an 8x multiple
to the sum of
the annual rental payment to CSAL plus other rental expenses.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
--In 2016, Fitch estimates service revenues were approximately
the mid-point of
Windstream's guidance of $5.275 billion to $5.425 billion. Fitch
assumes
revenues decline in the 1% to 2% range in 2017, with revenues
flat in 2018.
--2017 EBITDA margins are in the range of 23% to 24%, including
the annual
rental payment as an operating expense.
--Fitch assumes capital spending in 2016 was in line with
company guidance
ranging from $1 billion to $1.05 billion, including $200 million
for Project
Excel. Cash taxes are not expected to be material. Capital
intensity is expected
to range from 15%-16% in 2017, including Connect America Fund II
spending and a
partial-year amount for EarthLink at the low end of its 2016
capital expenditure
guidance (no guidance has been provided for 2017).
--The EarthLink acquisition closes July 1, 2017 and that
EarthLink's revenues
and EBITDA continued to be pressured in 2017 before stabilizing
in 2018. Fitch
assumes Windstream will benefit from synergies post-acquisition,
and has
moderately reduced the amount of operating cost synergies from
the $110 million
anticipated by Windstream and that it will be achieved over a
three-year period.
Windstream estimates the cost to achieve synergies will total
$125 million, and
Fitch has assumed approximately $75 million in 2017 and $50
million in 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Trigger: A positive action could occur if total
adjusted debt/EBITDAR,
which will be used as the primary metric, is sustainable under
5.2x to 5.3x.
Additionally, revenues and EBITDA would need to stabilize or
demonstrate a
return to growth on a sustained basis. Fitch would also need to
see progress on
execution of the integration of the two companies prior to
taking a positive
rating action.
Negative Trigger: A negative rating action could occur if total
adjusted
debt/EBITDAR is 5.7x to 5.8x or higher for a sustained period,
or if competitive
and business conditions were such that the company no longer
makes progress
toward revenue and EBITDA stability.
LIQUIDITY
The rating is supported by the liquidity provided by
Windstream's $1.25 billion
revolving credit facility (RCF). At Sept. 30, 2016,
approximately $601 million
was available. The revolver availability was supplemented with
$61 million in
cash at the end of 3Q16.
The $1.25 billion senior secured RCF is in place until April
2020. Principal
financial covenants in Windstream's secured credit facilities
require a minimum
interest coverage ratio of 2.75x and a maximum leverage ratio of
4.5x. The
dividend is limited to the sum of excess FCF and net cash equity
issuance
proceeds subject to pro forma leverage of 4.5x or less.
The new terms will refinance the $572 million of tranche B5 term
loans maturing
in 2019. As such, Windstream does not have any material
maturities until 2020.
In 2016, Fitch estimates post-dividend FCF ranged from negative
$200 million to
negative $250 million, including expected spending of $200
million in 2016 on
Windstream's Project Excel. In 2017, Fitch expects capital
spending to return to
normal levels on the completion of Project Excel, and for the
company to return
to positive FCF in 2017, including the effect of the merger with
EarthLink.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Connie McKay
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3148
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
John Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Committee Chairperson
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Nov. 7, 2016
