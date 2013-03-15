(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) has
assigned Korea-based Woori Bank's unsecured and unsubordinated
THB-denominated
bonds of up to THB8bn with a maturity of up to seven years a
National Long-Term
rating of 'AAA(tha)'. The proceeds will be used for the bank's
general banking
purposes.
Rating Action Rationale
The 'AAA(tha)' rating for the notes is based on Woori's
Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Rating (LTFC IDR) of 'A-'/Stable which
is at the same
level as Thailand's Long-Term Local Currency IDR (LTLC IDR) of
'A-'/Stable.
'AAA(tha)' is the highest on Thailand's National rating scale.
Woori's LTFC IDR reflects Fitch's continued belief of an
extremely high
propensity of the South Korean government (AA-/Stable) to
support Woori, if
required. This view is based on Woori's systemic importance as
one of major
commercial banks in South Korea and the government's majority
ownership through
Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC). Being the
second-largest bank in
Korea, Woori holds 13% and 15% of the banking system's total
assets and
deposits, respectively.
Rating Drivers and Sensitivity
The debt rating could be downgraded if Woori's LTFC IDR is
downgraded below
Thailand's LTLC IDR; however, Fitch does not expect any change
to the Woori's
support-driven IDR unless there is evidence of a weakening of
the sovereign's
propensity or ability to support the bank. Alternatively, an
upgrade of
Thailand's LTLC IDR may also lead to Woori's debt being
downgraded.
Woori was established in 1999. It had total assets of KRW241trn
(USD211bn) at
end-June 2012. The commercial bank is wholly owned by Woori
Finance Holdings
which in turn is 57%-owned by KDIC. KDIC has had plans to sell
the holding
company since 2002.
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Patchara Sarayudh (National Rating)
Associate Director
+66 2655 4761
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Wave Place 13th Fl., Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Heakyu Chang (International Rating)
Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Fitch Ratings Limited
9F Kyobo Securities Building
26-4 Youido-Dong, Youngdeungpo-Gu
Seoul 150-737
Secondary Analysts
Chutimas Sivamard, CFA (National Rating)
Director
Mihwa Park (International Rating)
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8372
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012, and "National Ratings Criteria", dated 19 January
2011, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.