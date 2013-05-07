(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to Xcel
Energy Inc.'s (XEL) new 0.75% $450 million issuance of senior
unsecured notes
due May 9, 2016. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The new notes
will rank pari
passu with XEL's existing senior unsecured obligations. Net
proceeds will be
used to repay short-term debt borrowings and for other general
corporate
purposes, including the funding and redemption, on May 31, 2013,
of XEL's 7.6%
$400 million junior subordinated notes due in 2068.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Conservative & Predictable Business Model
XEL's earnings and operating cash flows are supported by its
ownership of four
low-risk regulated utilities that operate in what Fitch
considers to be balanced
regulatory compacts across eight state regulatory jurisdictions.
Management
strategy continues to be centered on successfully managing rate
cases and on
funding capital investments towards rate-base growth projects
that provide
relatively stable returns.
Solid Credit Metrics
For the latest 12 months ended March 31, 2013, , the ratios of
EBITDA/interest
and debt/EBITDA were 4.8x and 3.8x, respectively. The ratios of
funds from
operations (FFO)/interest and FFO/debt were 4.9x and 21.0%,
respectively. Fitch
expects recurring tariff increases and rate base capital
additions to continue
to support consolidated credit protection measures at levels in
line with the
current rating category. Fitch estimates EBITDA/interest and
FFO/debt to be
about 5.2x and 20%, respectively, through 2014.
Balanced Regulatory Treatment
Utility rate design is enhanced by the timely recovery of fuel
and purchased
power costs in all jurisdictions. Implementation of a
multi-year rate plan for
electric rates in Colorado in 2012 provides near-term regulatory
predictability
and cash flow stability. Additionally, several of the utilities
have non-fuel
rate riders that facilitate timely recovery of environmental and
transmission-related investments, mitigating regulatory lag.
Fitch will continue to monitor developments in several pending
rate proceedings,
the most significant of which is in Minnesota where
NSP-Minnesota is requesting
an electric retail rate increase of approximately $215.4
million, based on a
return on equity (ROE) of 10.6%, an equity ratio of 52.56%, and
a 2013 forecast
test year. A rate decision is expected by September 2013.
There are pending
regulatory proceedings in Colorado, Texas, New Mexico and North
Dakota as well.
Fitch expects all rate outcomes to be balanced, while
recognizing challenging
regulatory environments in Texas and New Mexico.
Sizeable Capital Investment Plan
Consolidated capex is expected to total a substantial $12.9
billion over the
2013-2017 forecast period. Favorably, capital spending is
focused on relatively
low-risk rate base growth investments, including 30% earmarked
for electric
transmission, 26% for electric generation, and 20% for electric
distribution.
Timely and adequate recovery of capex will be critical to
maintaining XEL's
current rating profile, in Fitch's view. Fitch expects XEL to
fund capex with a
balanced mix of internally generated funds, long-term debt, and
equity.
Strong Liquidity
Total consolidated borrowing capacity amounts to $2.45 billion
under five
separate five-year bank credit facilities. As of April 30,
2013, there was
$2.02 billion of consolidated available liquidity, including
$2.9 million of
cash on hand. Fitch considers consolidated debt maturities to
be manageable
with $258 million due in 2013, $281 million due in 2014, and
$256 million due in
2015. Fitch expects XEL and its utility subsidiaries to
continue to enjoy
unrestricted access to capital markets over the forecast years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Funding of a large multi-year capital investment plan and the
uncertain rate
outcomes of several utility pending regulatory proceedings limit
prospects for a
positive rating action.
Adverse rate decisions or the inability to successfully execute
and adequately
recover capital investments could weaken XEL's financial profile
and have a
negative impact on ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Philippe Beard
Director
+1-212-908-0242
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Lindsay Minneman
Director
+1-212-908-0592
Committee Chairperson
Timothy Greening
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3205
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
