Aug 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says in its special report that the
anchor rating of Basel III compliant gone-concern (Tier 2) capital instruments
issued by Indian banks will differ between systemically important
government-owned banks, and other banks. For going-concern Basel III additional
Tier 1 instruments the anchor rating for notching will be the Viability Rating
(VR) for all banks.
For select Indian banks, Fitch believes there is a strong case to factor in
extraordinary support for Tier 2 securities on the basis of historically strong
government linkages, systemic importance and the absence of a clear resolution
framework. In these cases the anchor rating will be the higher of the VR or the
support-driven Issuer Default Rating to reflect the agency's view that the
point-of-non-viability (PONV) is unlikely to be triggered. The likelihood of
such support will be limited to only few issuers where the risk of contagion is
considered to be extremely high. Even for government banks which control more
than 70% of the system assets, state support, if needed, may be selective. This
is because depositors and senior unsecured creditors, which are higher on the
capital structure, will likely be protected first.
In the case of additional Tier 1 instruments no extraordinary support is
factored in as non-performance can be triggered before PONV is reached and will
be "permanently" written down before injection of public capital is considered.
Fitch expects Basel III Tier 1 instruments to be written down for banks under
stress irrespective of size and systemic importance, resulting in the VR being
the appropriate anchor for the rating of such instruments.
Basel III additional Tier 1 instruments will be typically notched five levels
from the VR to reflect the greater risk of non-performance than Basel III Tier
2, in the form of fully discretionary coupon suspension (three notches), and
loss severity (two notches).
For Basel III Tier 2 securities, Fitch will notch down by one level for loss
severity where recoveries on instruments are expected to be below-average.
Notching will likely be widened to two if the write-off is viewed to be
permanent and full. However, under both Tier 2 and additional Tier 1, the
notching will be narrower if the relevant anchor rating is 'BB+' or 'bb+', or
lower due to rating compression; even so base case notching will be at least one
level from the relevant anchor rating.
Fitch's treatment of Basel III-compliant securities issued by Indian banks is in
line with its criteria titled "Assigning and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities", and takes into account the domestic legislative framework specific
to India as well as the authorities' historically supportive nature.
