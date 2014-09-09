(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
published a report
outlining how it would apply the agency's global hybrid criteria
when rating
Basel III compliant capital securities issued by Chinese banks.
Fitch expects significant issuance of capital securities - both
Additional Tier
1 (AT1) and Tier 2 (T2) - by Chinese banks between now and
end-2015. Issuance is
likely to be in both foreign and local currency, with a sizeable
amount raised
in offshore markets. The issuance also aims to address some
characteristics
specific to Chinese banks, such as high leverage, strong credit
growth and
pressure on internal capital generation. As profit growth slows,
banks will want
to build buffers to offset potential future impairments and,
generally, fortify
their balance sheets in what is a challenging operating
environment. The
refinancing of legacy capital securities and volatile equity
markets are other
reasons the banks would contemplate issuing new capital
securities.
Given the prospect of a wave of new issuance, Fitch considers it
appropriate to
outline its intended rating approach given that the agency can
take a nuanced
approach in certain markets to reflect local dynamics, such as
the regulatory
framework, statutory/contractual terms peculiar to securities
issued, as well as
the systemic importance and state ownership of banks.
For T2 securities, Fitch would anchor from the higher of the
support-driven
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) or Viability Rating (VR) of a
systemically important
Chinese bank, such as the state banks. This reflects
expectations that Chinese
authorities would extend support to the bank before it triggers
point of
non-viability (PONV), such determination of which is at the
discretion of local
regulators. For less systemically important banks, Fitch would
anchor from the
VR, which is the typical anchor for banks in most markets.
For AT1 securities, Fitch would anchor from the VR regardless of
systemic
importance. This reflects greater going-concern non-performance
risk attached to
coupon suspension relative to both PONV and the Common Equity
Tier (CET) 1
conversion trigger of 5.125%.
For further information about Fitch's approach to rating Chinese
capital
securities, including notching for loss severity and
non-performance, please
refer to the report titled "China Banks: Applying Fitch's
Criteria on Basel III
Capital Instruments", available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
