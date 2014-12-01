(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
special report
outlining its credit considerations for a potential
differentiation in the
credit ratings between U.S. bank holding companies (holdco or
BHC) and bank
operating company (opco). This is a follow up to a report Fitch
published in
March.
U.S. regulators have delayed proposals for regulation on BHC
debt thresholds.
While many U.S. BHCs have significant loss absorbing capacity,
Fitch is awaiting
further regulatory clarity on the actual requirement to maintain
minimum levels,
and which banking groups will be governed by total loss
absorbing capacity
(TLAC) or TLAC-like rules.
Fitch believes that it will ultimately introduce rating
differentiation between
some BHCs and their opcos, and expects to provide additional
details on
potential rating changes in 1H15 or after a U.S. regulatory
proposal. An upgrade
of opco ratings is the more likely outcome for those banks that
will be subject
to a TLAC requirement, assuming that the TLAC amounts are
sufficient to
recapitalize.
Required BHC debt amounts are relevant because it will inform
Fitch's view as to
whether there will be sufficient loss absorbing capacity to
recapitalize the
bridge company in the event of resolution and ensure it can
viably operate as a
going concern. For Fitch to consider differentiating the ratings
between BHC and
opco, the sum of BHC debt internal TLAC must be close to the
minimum regulatory
total capital requirement.
The full report 'Rating Considerations for U.S. Bank Holdco &
Opcos' is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'
Contact:
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall
NY, NY 10004
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Considerations
for U.S. Bank
Holdco & Opcos (Update on Position Outlined in 1Q14)
here
