May 15
Fitch Ratings has published its new criteria for
rating Portuguese and Spanish electricity tariff deficit (TD) securitisations.
There are no rating implications for existing TD securitisation transactions as
the criteria framework broadly reflects analytical practices that Fitch has
already followed when rating these transactions. The final criteria reflect the
rating rationale proposed in the exposure draft, as most of the feedback
received had previously been considered.
Fitch believes the ratings of TD securitisations cannot be more than three
notches higher than the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of the relevant sovereign,
mainly because our central expectation is that macroeconomic trends and
regulatory policies have a direct impact on the equilibrium of the electricity
system and in turn, on the recoverability of TD credit rights. We consider that
electricity system revenues are supported and influenced (both positively and
negatively) by the economic strength of a country and the stability or
volatility of its legal and institutional framework, factors that are indicated
by the sovereign IDR as a starting point.
When determining the distance between the TD securitisation rating and the
sovereign IDR, Fitch assesses quantitative and qualitative factors such as the
electricity regulator's powers and independence, the electricity system's
financial profile, and whether or not a credible agenda is in place that aims to
eliminate TDs within a realistic timeframe.
In accordance with regulatory requirements, Fitch has also published a feedback
report detailing responses received to its exposure draft for the criteria,
including written responses, unless the respondent specifically requested
confidentiality. This report is entitled "Feedback Report: Rating Criteria for
Portuguese and Spanish Electricity Tariff Deficit Securitisations (May 2014)"
and is available at www.fitchratings.com.