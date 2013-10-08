(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 08 (Fitch) Following its large regional bank
peer review,
Fitch Ratings has revised the Rating Outlook to Positive from
Stable on M&T Bank
Corporation's (MTB) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs). Please refer
to the release
titled 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Its Large Regional Bank
Group Following
Peer Review' dated Oct. 08, 2013, for a discussion of rating
actions taken on
the large regional banks. A complete list of rating actions on
MTB follows at
the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR & VR
Fitch has affirmed MTB's ratings and revised the Outlook to
Positive from
Stable. Fitch recognizes that the company has consistently
delivered solid
financial measures and credit performance during a difficult
operating
environment. Additionally, the company's solid franchise,
veteran management
team, and good revenue diversification are considered rating
strengths.
Offsetting these positives, MTB's capital levels tend to be
lower than those of
its peers. However, in Fitch's view, the company's strong equity
generation,
good asset quality performance through various credit cycles,
solid reserves
when compared to net charge-offs (NCOs) and moderate dividend
payout help offset
the capital position. Further, MTB has continued to build its
capital position
from historical levels. As of 2Q'13, TCE and Tier 1 Common
estimated (under
Basel III) stood at 7.61% and 8.10%, respectively
MTB's earnings profile is considered to be one of the strongest
of its peer
group. MTB is one of the most consistent performers, as its
earnings measures
have seen less volatility than most of its large regional peers.
Additionally,
MTB's earnings are considered to be sustainable given results
have not been
supported by any reserve release as the company's provision
expense continues to
exceed NCOs.
Credit performance has also been solid, despite the company's
large exposure to
commercial real-estate assets. MTB's NCOs and non-performing
assets (NPAs) have
outperformed most peers in various credit cycles, evidence of
the strong credit
culture of the company. MTB also reports one of the least
volatile NCO ratios.
Additionally, Fitch believes the company's reserve coverage also
provides good
support, given its loss history.
Although capital position is considered to be MTB's weak spot,
Fitch
acknowledges the company's improved capital ratios from
historical levels, such
as TCE, leverage and Tier 1 Common ratios. Further, Fitch
believes the company's
strong and consistent earnings and credit profile through
various credit cycles
affords the leaner capital position.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR & VR
Positive rating momentum could ensue should MTB successfully
remediate its
current BSA/AML deficiencies without any regulatory violations
that subsequently
lead to significant fines that materially impact the company's
balance sheet
and/or restrictions to its business model. Fitch would expect
MTB's capital
position to continue to build while maintaining strong earnings,
reserves and
credit performance.
Conversely, negative rating drivers would include a more
aggressive approach to
capital management, and/or announcing an acquisition in the near
term given the
sizeable Hudson City transaction. Additionally, unexpected
changes to current
business strategy or key executive management would also be
viewed negatively.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and revised the Outlook
to Positive
from Stable:
M&T Bank Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a-';
--Preferred stock at 'BB';
--Support at '5'
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+'
--Long-term deposits at 'A';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Wilmington Trust, N.A. (formerly M&T Bank, NA)
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a-';
--Long-term deposits at 'A';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Wilmington Trust Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Positive;
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a-';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at `NF'.
Wilmington Trust Company
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Positive
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a-';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
M&T Capital Trust I - IV
--Preferred stock at 'BB+'.
Provident Bankshares Corp.
--Preferred stock at 'BB'.
Provident Bank of Maryland
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+'.
Provident (MD) Capital Trust I
--Preferred stock at 'BB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
+1-212-908-0865
Director
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Justin Fuller
Director
+1-312-368-2057
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
