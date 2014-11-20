(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) of National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), Kuwait
Finance House
(KFH), Gulf Bank (GB), Commercial Bank of Kuwait (CBK), Al Ahli
Bank of Kuwait
(ABK), Ahli United Bank (Kuwait) (AUBK), Kuwait International
Bank (KIB),
Industrial Bank of Kuwait (IBK), Boubyan Bank (Boubyan) and
NBK's UK-based
wholly owned subsidiary National Bank of Kuwait (International)
Plc (NBKI). A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The rating actions follow Fitch's periodic peer review.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The Kuwaiti banks' IDRs, Support Ratings (SR) and Support Rating
Floors (SRF)
reflect Fitch's view that there is an extremely high probability
of support
being provided by the Kuwaiti authorities to all domestic banks
if needed. This
is reflected in the SR of '1' and the SRF of 'A+' for all rated
banks (apart
from NBK) irrespective of their size, franchise, funding
structure and the level
of government ownership. NBK is assigned a SRF one notch higher
at 'AA-' given
its unique status as the flagship bank in Kuwait, its historical
role in the
domestic banking sector and close business and strategic links
with the state.
Fitch's view of sovereign support is based on Kuwait's financial
strength as
indicated by its rating (AA/Stable), in addition to the
authorities' extremely
strong propensity, in the agency's view, to support the domestic
banking system,
as has been clearly demonstrated over the years.
The Central Bank of Kuwait operates a strict regime with
hands-on monitoring to
ensure the viability of the banks, and has acted swiftly in the
past to provide
support where needed; as in the case of GB. There is high
contagion risk among
domestic banks (Kuwait is a relatively small and interconnected
market) and we
believe this is an added incentive to provide state support to
any Kuwaiti bank
if needed, in order to maintain market confidence and stability.
The Stable Outlooks on the banks' IDRs reflect the Outlook on
the Kuwaiti
sovereign rating.
NBKI's IDRs are equalised with NBK's. Its Support Rating of '1'
reflects an
extremely high probability of support from NBK, given that the
bank is a core
subsidiary of the group, in Fitch's view.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The Kuwaiti banks' IDRs, SRs and SRFs are potentially sensitive
to a change in
Fitch's assumptions around the Kuwaiti authorities' propensity
to provide timely
support to the banking sector, or any downward action on the
sovereign rating.
At present, we do not consider there is much likelihood of any
change.
NBKI's IDRs are sensitive to a change in NBK's ratings. They are
also sensitive
to a change in Fitch's view of the importance of this subsidiary
to NBK.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The stable and supportive operating environment in Kuwait has a
moderate
influence on the banks' VRs. We note that government spending on
infrastructure
projects is picking up and generating growth opportunities,
mainly in corporate
banking. However, any material impact on the wider economy (like
in other GCC
states) is likely to take longer than the rating horizon.
Asset quality continues to improve across the sector. NPL ratios
have come down
due to a clean-up of loan books and reserve coverage is high.
Nevertheless
Kuwaiti banks remain vulnerable to concentration risk by both
sector and
borrower. We believe borrower concentration risk in particular
is a key risk for
many banks given their high exposure to prominent Kuwaiti
family-owned groups
which dominate the private sector. We note that certain loans
appear to be 'name
lending', continually refinanced at maturity and repayment is
primarily
contingent on the sale of assets owned by these groups. Overall,
Fitch finds
that transparency and disclosure relating to these loans for
many banks to be
extremely poor. The other area of potential risk is that banks
are directly and
indirectly exposed to the stock market from share-related
lending and shares
taken as collateral. Sector concentration risk also arises
mainly from real
estate finance which is highly cyclical and prone to asset
bubbles.
NBK's company profile has a higher influence on its VR,
reflecting its flagship
status and dominant franchise, supported by a sound, diverse
business model,
which has been enhanced by the acquisition of Islamic banking
subsidiary,
Boubyan. NBK's VR also reflects a strong funding and liquidity
profile,
consisting of significant and stable government deposits and a
large portfolio
of government securities. Fitch views NBK's status as the
flagship bank in the
sector as further benefiting its funding profile, with priority
access to
state-related deposits as required. The VR further considers
high borrower
concentration risk (some of which is to finance investments)
which weighs
negatively on the bank's high VR.
Boubyan's VR reflects its limited, but growing franchise in
Kuwait. The bank's
company profile has a high influence on its VR as it derives
significant
operational benefits, as well as business generation from its
parent, NBK. The
risk appetite also has a high influence on the VR given its
strategy of fast
growth. The VR also considers sound capitalisation and asset
quality metrics,
particularly as legacy problem loans were resolved in 2008.
KFH's asset quality has a high influence on the VR. KFH has
identified and is
resolving its legacy problem loans. Fitch expects asset quality
to improve, with
the NPL ratio beginning to decline. As a leading retail bank,
KFH has low levels
of borrower concentration, making it less susceptible to event
risk. Other
positives include KFH's leading Islamic franchise and strong
funding profile
given its high proportion of retail deposits. In addition, the
bank's efforts to
restructure and streamline its business, and strengthen and
integrate risk
management, underpin the rating.
GB's asset quality is a key driver of the VR, reflecting the
bank's legacy loan
quality problems and relatively high loan concentration by
borrower. The bank's
management has made substantial improvements to loan quality
since 2009 but the
process is gradual and its legacy issues will require time to
work through.
CBK's management has a high influence on its VR, particularly
due to delays in
executing its strategy. Its performance is viewed as moderate
due to weak
operating earnings and profitability owing to high loan
impairment charges in
the past. This was due to a previously high risk appetite,
although we believe
it is improving. The rating also considers CBK's lower level of
impaired loans
following substantial NPL write-offs, and acceptable liquidity
and
capitalisation.
AUBK's VR reflects higher concentration risk on both sides of
the balance sheet
than peers, and in that context, lower capitalisation compared
with peers. It
also reflects healthy profitability metrics (among the strongest
in the sector)
and sound liquidity. Furthermore, asset quality indicators
typically outperform
the sector and have remained relatively stable in recent years.
The VR also
takes into account the strategic and operational benefits of
being part of the
Ahli United Bank Group.
ABK's VR reflects the bank's modest franchise and asset quality,
which, although
broadly in line with peers, has fluctuated over the past few
years. It also
considers the bank's good capital position, healthy impairment
reserve coverage
and resilient earnings generation.
KIB's VR reflects the bank's weak, but improving franchise and
evolving
strategy, high exposure to the real estate sector in Kuwait
(albeit reducing as
a percentage of gross financing through expansion and
diversification in other
economic sectors), lower coverage levels, and fairly high
turnover of senior
management over the past few years. The VR also reflects the
bank's satisfactory
liquidity profile and acceptable capital ratios.
IBK's VR is highly influenced by its company profile, reflecting
its development
role in Kuwait. Given IBK's mandate, its risk profile is
different to that of
the commercial banks. Funding and liquidity also has a high
influence on its VR
as the majority of IBK's funding is in the form of a 20-year
subordinated loan
from the Kuwaiti government, maturing in 2027.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Given NBK's high VR, upside is unlikely. Downside risk may arise
from the bank
not reducing its concentration risk, which weighs negatively on
both NBK's asset
quality and capitalisation.
An improvement in Boubyan's franchise in conjunction with
sustainable lending
growth could be positive for the bank's VR. The VR is sensitive
to continuing
rapid loan growth, which if not managed prudently, could impact
future asset
quality.
Upside potential to KFH's VR would require improvement in asset
quality in line
with the bank's on-going restructuring plan. Downside pressure
on the VR could
result from significant weakening of asset quality and/or higher
than expected
impairment of the bank's equity investments resulting in weaker
capitalisation.
GB's VR could be upgraded if its single name concentrations were
reduced
significantly, leading to better asset quality. A change in the
bank's current
conservative expansion strategy and underwriting standards could
negatively
affect the VR.
Upside potential for CBK's VR would require a successful
execution of strategy
leading to sustained financial performance. It would also
require more
diversification in the loan portfolio and normalised impairment
charges.
Downside pressure on the VR would arise from any delay in the
current strategy
being deployed.
AUBK's VR could face downward pressure if there was a
significant deterioration
in asset quality due to event risk arising from its borrower
concentrations.
Upside potential is limited, in view of concentration risks and
the bank's
relatively limited franchise.
ABK's VR could be upgraded with growth in its franchise.
Downside pressure on
the VR would result from weaker asset quality leading to weaker
capital ratios.
KIB's VR could be upgraded with management executing on its new
strategy leading
to improvement in its franchise, risk appetite and asset
quality. Downside
pressure on the VR could arise from weaker asset quality and
capitalisation,
particularly if Kuwait were to suffer a stress in the real
estate sector.
IBK's VR could be upgraded if there were a significant
strengthening of the
bank's company profile, particularly if government spending
picks up. A loss of
its government funding, although highly unlikely, would lead to
a downgrade.
The rating actions are as follows:
National Bank of Kuwait:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AA-'
Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F1+'
National Bank of Kuwait (International) Plc:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Boubyan Bank:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Kuwait Finance House:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Gulf Bank:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Commercial Bank of Kuwait:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Industrial Bank of Kuwait:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Ahli United Bank (Kuwait):
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Kuwait International Bank:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 31
January 2014 2012 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12
December 2012,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
