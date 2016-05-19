May 19 Fitch Ratings downgraded Connecticut's general obligation (GO) bonds to 'AA-' from 'AA' with a stable outlook.

Fitch also assigned an 'AA-' rating to Connecticut's $510.8 million 2016 Series B refunding bonds and the state's issuer default rating on Thursday. (bit.ly/27EgZup)

Connecticut has experienced "chronic economic and fiscal challenges during the current expansion" and as a result its scope to address future cyclicality has been reduced, Fitch said.

The stable outlook on the state's rating means that despite high fixed-cost burden and ongoing economic uncertainty, "state managers continue to pursue fiscal management changes to improve the state's longer-term prospects," the ratings agency said. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)