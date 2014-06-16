(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch is pleased to announce that its credit ratings
have been incorporated into the Bloomberg Global Bond Index Family as of June 3,
2013.
Covering more than 20,000 bonds across 43 developed and emerging market
currencies, the Bloomberg Global Bond Index Family provides independent and
transparent benchmarks for the global fixed income markets.
Credit ratings data from Fitch's Corporate, Financial Institutions, Public
Finance, Sovereign and Structured Finance groups is part of the criteria for
Bloomberg Global Corporates (both Investment Grade and High Yield), Global
Sovereigns and Securitized Bonds (U.S. MBS and European Covered) Indexes.
The Fitch data also feeds into specific rating level, customizable criteria that
market participants can use to generate their own bespoke indexes. Full
methodology documentation, including other ratings variables used in
construction of the indexes, is available at:
'www.bloombergindexes.com/fixed-income/'
'Fitch is pleased to add our ratings to the strong franchise that Bloomberg has
built in bond indexes,' said Mark Oline, Global Head of Business and
Relationship Management, Fitch Ratings. 'The inclusion of Fitch's data in
Bloomberg Indexes provides a more robust product for Bloomberg users and
reflects the increased market demand for our ratings.'
Separately on March 25, 2014, the full suite of Fitch Ratings' credit ratings,
research and commentary was made available to Bloomberg Professional service
subscribers.
Bloomberg Indexes offers a fresh perspective on the traditional world of
indexing. Global, independent and broadly available, Bloomberg Indexes meets the
needs of investors and product issuers. The indexes offer an opportunity to
access Bloomberg's world-class data, technology and broad distribution across
our media and desktop properties.
Fitch Ratings is a leading provider of credit ratings, commentary and research.
Dedicated to providing value beyond the rating through independent and
prospective credit opinions, Fitch Ratings offers global perspectives shaped by
strong local market experience and deep credit market expertise. Fitch Solutions
delivers credit market data, research, analytical tools and risk services,
including the ratings, research and financial data of Fitch Ratings. Fitch
Ratings and Fitch Solutions are each part of Fitch Group, a global leader in
financial information services with operations in more than 30 countries. Fitch
Group is jointly owned by Paris-based Fimalac, S.A. and New York-based Hearst
Corporation.