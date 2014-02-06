(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a
'BBB' rating to
Webster Financial Corporation's (WBS) senior note issuance. The
$150 million
senior note issuance matures Feb. 15, 2024. The notes have an
interest rate of
4.375% and were priced to yield 4.474%. Webster expects to apply
the net
proceeds of the notes for general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR DEBT
The rating for WBS' senior note issuance is aligned with WBS'
viability rating
of 'bbb'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
WBS' senior note rating is sensitive to changes in the viability
rating of the
company, which embodies the stand alone assessment of the
institution. Fitch
views changes in WBS's capital levels as a potential ratings
driver for the
viability rating. Please see the press release 'Fitch Affirms
Webster Financial
Corp's Ratings at 'BBB'/'F2' After Peer Review; Outlook Stable'
issued Feb. 5,
2014 for further information on the ratings for Webster
Financial.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Ryan Doyle
Director
+1-212-908-9162
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide
additional
information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan. 31, 2014);
--Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
(Jan. 31, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.