UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 16 Fitch has withdrawn its "D" rating on certain obligations of Detroit, Michigan due to bankruptcy of the rated entity and default of the rated issues.
The ratings agency said it will continue to monitor the city's Chapter 9 proceedings and provide market commentary as appropriate. (link.reuters.com/nap22w) (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources